Missouri Valley competed at the Iowa Future Farmers of America Sub-District competition at IKM-Manning High School on Feb. 12 in Manning.
Missouri Valley had a total of 18 entrants, and five advanced to the FFA District Competition to be held on March 7 in Harlan.
Following is a complete list of how the Missouri Valley students fared in the competition.
2020 FFA Sub-Districts, 2-12-2020 @ Manning
Student name, event – Rating
*Morghan Herman, job interview – gold.
*Bailey Koyle, creed speaking – gold.
*Noah Clausen, oxy-acetylene welding – gold.
*Mariah Pleskac, public speaking – gold.
*Dalton Birke, extemporaneous speaking – silver.
Luke Williams, ag sales – silver.
Justin Dems, greenhand test – silver.
Gunner Mitchell, greenhand test – silver.
Beau Clausen, arc/wire welding – bronze.
Collin Campbell, ag broadcasting – bronze.
Yazmin Lopez-Morales, greenhand test – bronze.
Grace Borgaila, farm business management - bronze.
Parlimentary Procedure Team: Jessica McIlnay, Bailey Divelbess, Hayden Kocour, Brooklin Hatcher, Madeline Larson – Bronze.
*Advances to FFA District Meet on March 7 at Harlan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.