Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department first responders will change how they provide for the public during illness calls.
In a post on social media, Chief Caleb Wohlers stated that in the event of an EMS call, one EMT will be the first to make contact.
At that time, the first responder will be wearing eye protection and a mask, as well as any other personal protective equipment needed.
The EMT will mask the consumer and begin screening the patient.
Wohlers reminds readers that cold-like symptoms are not necessarily a reason to visit the emergency department.
“If transport is needed, the rest of the crew will be brought in to assist,” he stated. “We will always do our best to serve our community. We, like other surrounding departments, have all taken steps to ensure the safety of our responders and our citizens.”
Because the best defense is a good offense, Wohlers added that everyone should be washing their hands regularly, avoid large gatherings, and refrain from touching your face.
Finally, he said, “Put the phones down, turn the TV off, and enjoy the family time!”
