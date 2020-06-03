Beginning Monday, June 1, the Missouri Valley Public Library will increase its hours that are open to the public to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Tuesdays and Thursdays being open to curbside pickup only.
The meeting areas will be open to groups of 10 people or less with an emphasis on maintaining social distancing. Meetings can be scheduled by calling the library at 712-642-4111. The events must be held during library hours that are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.