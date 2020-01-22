Dec. 25
Missouri Valley officer was called to a residence on the 500 block of North First Street for a domestic disturbance. The male subject had left prior to the officer's arrival. Because it was a verbal dispute, no charges were filed.
MVPD arrested a female subject for Operating while Intoxicated and open container of the 100 block of East Erie.
Officer investigated a forgery complaint at a local business. Two subjects made a purchase with a counterfeit $10 bill. The MVPD is currently investigating this incident.
Dec. 26
MVPD investigated a reported assault at a Missouri Valley business. After further investigation, it was determined that there wasn't enough evidence to pursue assault charges.
MVPD assisted Missouri Valley Rescue with a female subject on the 100 block of George Street who had cut herself.
MVPD assisted Missouri Valley Rescue with a female subject in Sunny Side Trailer Court who was having a heart attack.
MVPD assisted the Missouri Valley Fire Department with a garage that was on fire on the 400 block of North West Street.
Dec. 27
MVPD arrested a male subject for OWI on the 400 block of Erie Street.
MVPD received a burning complaint on the 500 block of East Superior. The officer advised the subject to put the fire out.
Dec. 28
MVPD received a traffic complaint of an erratic driver southbound from Logan. The officer stopped the vehicle coming into Missouri Valley and determined that the driver was not impaired.
Dec. 29
MVPD assisted a motorist with a vehicle stuck in the snow at Fifth and Huron.
Dec. 31
MVPD received a complaint of an intoxicated subject at McDonald's. It was reported that the subject got into a vehicle with Nebraska plates and left prior to the officer's arrival.
The MVPD responded to a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of North Fourth Street. The officer stood by and kept the peace until the male subject left the residence.
MVPD took a report of a license plate that had been stolen from someone's vehicle.
Jan. 1
MVPD arrested a female subject for OWI after she had been reported acting suspicious in the Casey's parking lot.
Jan. 2
MVPD was requested to respond to Taco John's for suspicious activity. Upon arrival the officer determined that a subject was picking up some of their employees.
MVPD located two subjects in the dumpster in the alley behind Midlands Dental. The officer advised both subject of the ordinance and advised them to leave.
MVPD investigated a forgery incident and determined that a female subject had been scammed.
MVPD was called to the Co-op for a subject walking around the trains. The officer was unable to locate the subject.
An officer was requested to a Missouri Valley business when they terminated an employee. The officer was requested to stand by in case there were further problems.
Jan. 4
MVPD was called to Casey's for an intoxicated subject. The subject had left prior to the officer's arrival.
MVPD assisted the Harrison County Sheriff's Department in attempting to locate a male subject. Both departments were unable to locate the subject.
MVPD received a complaint of a reckless driver on the 500block of North First Street. The officer located the driver and advised him of the violation.
Jan. 5
MVPD was called to a noise complaint on the 100 block of North First Street. The officer determined that the noise was coming from kids playing in the upstairs apartment.
Officer was requested to conduct a welfare check on a person who lived at Culavin Heights. The officer located the subject and determined there weren't any problems.
MVPD received a call regarding dog running loose on the 100 block of South Sixth Street. The officer was able to locate the dog.
Jan. 6
Officer transported a male subject to the Missouri Valley Hospital emergency department for a psychological evaluation.
**During this time MVPD officers conducted 134 business checks, issued 19 citations for speeding, 11 warnings for speeding, eight citations for no registration, seven warnings for no registration, two citations for no driver's license, four citations for no insurance, two warnings for no insurance, three warnings for stop sign violations, six parking citations, and two equipment violation warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.