Linsey Brown, an associate engineer at Olsson in Omaha, Neb., recently passed the standard required exam and earned professional engineer certification. She is a native of Missouri Valley.
To earn certification, a person must complete four years of professional experience under a licensed PE and pass the PE exam.
Brown, a member of Olsson’s Omaha Structural team, performs structural design and analysis of vertical structures, including commercial and industrial buildings, platforms, and tank foundations. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architectural engineering.
Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental, and technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.