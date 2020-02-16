On Friday, Jan. 24, Schuster Co held their Annual Drivers Banquet at the Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars.
The event announced the company’s 2019 Driver of Year, Nancy Brodersen, who has been a professional driver for six years, with the last three being at Schuster Co.
Nancy resides in Yankton, S.D., with her husband, David.
First runner-up for 2019 Driver of the Year was Joel Bogenrief of Le Mars, and second runner-up was Robert Hoover of Missouri Valley.
