Schuster Co Driver of the Year

Schuster Co Driver of the Year recipients include, from left to right, first runner-up, Joel Bogenrief of Le Mars; 2019 Driver of the Year, Nancy Brodersen of Yankton, S.D., and second runner-up, Robert Hoover of Missouri Valley.

 Submitted

On Friday, Jan. 24, Schuster Co held their Annual Drivers Banquet at the Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars.

The event announced the company’s 2019 Driver of Year, Nancy Brodersen, who has been a professional driver for six years, with the last three being at Schuster Co.

Nancy resides in Yankton, S.D., with her husband, David.

First runner-up for 2019 Driver of the Year was Joel Bogenrief of Le Mars, and second runner-up was Robert Hoover of Missouri Valley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.