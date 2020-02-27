Justin D. Altstadt, 42, of Missouri Valley, was arrested on multiple charges following a pursuit at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
The incident began when an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 29 near mile marker 58, according to ISP Trooper Scott Miller.
Altstadt was hauling a small trailer behind a green Chevrolet pickup truck. According to the report, the trailer had no plates or registration, and the trooper witnessed no safety restraints in use.
The trooper indicated to the driver to pull over and, according to Miller, the driver feigned compliance until the trooper attempted the stop.
At that point, the subject took off, reaching speeds in excess of the speed limit.
Near mile marker 60, the trooper witnessed the driver remove a sweatshirt and throw it out the window. The driver was also observed yelling, cursing, and behaving erratically.
Stop strips were set up by law enforcement, but the driver exited Interstate 29 before they were deployed. The vehicle exited the interstate at Exit 72 onto DeSoto Avenue, coming to a complete stop at the off-ramp stop sign.
At that time, according to Miller, the trooper assumed the subject no longer planned to evade the traffic stop and pulled the patrol vehicle in front of the truck.
“Before the trooper could exit vehicle, the suspect rammed the patrol car, pushing it out of his way and continuing down DeSoto Avenue,” Miller said.
A passenger, Andre Patrick Tuttle, 46, exited the vehicle at the intersection of DeSoto Avenue and Old Lincoln Highway.
The driver continued onto Old Lincoln Highway towards Missouri Valley.
Missouri Valley Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were alerted and joined the pursuit alongside additional state troopers.
The subject’s erratic driving made an end maneuver impossible prior to entering city limits, according to Miller.
The driver ran through a red light on Sixth and Erie Streets and continued to a driveway at 319 E. Superior St., listed as Alstadt’s residence, where he was arrested without further incident, according to Miller.
Altstadt is currently jailed in Pottawattamie County on an outstanding warrant and is charged with felony assault on a peace officer, criminal mischief first degree (damages caused to the patrol car exceed $10,000), driving while barred, and eluding.
The passenger, Tuttle, was cited for failure to use a seatbelt.
