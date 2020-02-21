The Missouri Valley Fire Association is holding its 145th Annual Firemen’s Ball on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 5-11 p.m. at the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St. in Missouri Valley.
Enjoy a prime rib or barbecue chicken meal while meeting members of the Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
The evening will include a live and silent auction, as well as a raffle for a Daniel Boone Green Mountain Grill and $500 meat package of your choice through Earling Meat Locket. Music will be provided by Travis Short.
Tickets may be purchased at the door.
