Annette Knott

Annette Knott, Missouri Valley High School math teacher, math club sponsor, and DREAM sponsor. She started her career in education in 1993.

The Missouri Valley Community School District has one teacher retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year with Annette Knott finishing her 27-year career in education at that time.

