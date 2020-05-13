Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. recently released an audit report on Missouri Valley Community School District in Missouri Valley.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The district's revenues totaled $11,502,454 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 2.69% increase from the prior year.
Expenses for District operations for the year ended June 30, 2019 totaled $11,831,282, an 8.05% increase from the prior year.
The increase in revenues was mainly due to increases in charges for service and unrestricted state grants while the increase in expenses occurred primarily in the instruction and other expenses functions.
AUDIT FINDINGS
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson reported three findings found on page 65 through 67 of this report addressing issues such as lack of segregation of duties, certified enrollment variances, and the sale of obsolete equipment.
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson provided the district with recommendations to address the finding.
The community school district's Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the community school district's operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the "watchful and responsible care" a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State's web site at auditor.iowa.gov/auditreports.
