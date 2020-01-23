The Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce Chili Cool-Off will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley.
Close to 20 competitors will vie for Grand Champion, Second Place Overall, Third Place Overall, Hottest, Mildest, Best Decorations, and People’s Choice awards.
The public is invited to attend this chamber of commerce fundraising event that will include an abundant of food, entertainment, and socializing. Tickets are available at the door.
For more information, contact Jeannie at 712-642-2553.
