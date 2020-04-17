The Missouri Valley Alumni Banquet for 2020, originally scheduled for June 20, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The banquet committee looks forward to holding the next banquet in 2021. For additional information, contact Carrie Kohl at ckohl@movalleycsd.org.
