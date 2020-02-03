The Iowa High School Speech Association Large Group District Speech contest was held on Jan. 25 at Fremont-Mills High School in Tabor.
The student groups who received Division I ratings advance to the Large Group State Speech festival on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Waukee High School in Waukee.
Three groups from Missouri Valley High School – Musical Theatre, Group Improve, and One-Act Play – earned Division I ratings to advance to the state competition. Missouri Valley results from district competition include:
• *Musical Theatre, Division I: Catie Foote, Heidi Goodrich, Mariah Pleskac, Gracie Stoops, Ela Rangel, Kassidy Westerkamp, Evan Gutzmer, Jacob Meade.
• *Group Improv, Division I: Jacob Meade, Zack Sulley, Mariah Pleskac.
• *Ensemble Acting, Division I: Kyra Johnson, Virginia Iverson, BreeAnna Cooper.
• One-Act Play, Division II: Ela Rangel, Heidi Goodrich, Catie Foote, Kassidy Westerkamp, Gracie Stoops, Kyra Johnson, Virginia Iverson, Zack Sulley, Jordan Meyer, Evan Gutzmer, Sabastian Caniglia.
*Advances to Large Group State Speech Contest, Feb. 8 @ Waukee High School.
