The Missouri River levels at Blair are finally dropping.
As of Monday, the river was at 16.2 feet. Flood stage is 26.5 feet. At its highest level, the river reached 31.12 feet on March 18, which was the third highest historic crest following 33.5 feet on April 17, 1952, and 32.73 feet on June 29, 2011.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began reducing releases from Gavins Point Dam to the winter release rate. The releases will be stepped down to a rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) per day until they reach 27,000 cfs, where they are expected to remain through December.
Releases will be reduced to 25,000 cfs in January and remain near that rate for the remainder of the winter.
Gavins Point Dam winter releases normally range between 12,000 and 17,000, according to Corps. Higher than average winter releases from the Missouri River Mainstem System projects, including Gavins Point, continue emptying water from the 2019 runoff season still in storage.
