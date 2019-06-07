Flooding has led to the closure of the Missouri River to all boat traffic from St. Louis, Mo., to just north of Sioux City, Iowa.
The closure is in effect due to existing hazards such as drift and high water, according to a release from the Captain of the Port (COTP). Vessel traffic could cause damage to or overtopping of flood control levees.
The closure will remain in effect until water levels decrease to a safe condition as determined by the COTP and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
As of Friday, the river at Blair was at 28.63 feet; flood stage is 26.5.
