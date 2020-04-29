The remains of a Mondamin man reported missing on April 18 have been found, according to a recent news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Jeffrey Lynn Wallis, 57, of Mondamin, was reported missing by family on Saturday, April 18, to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, a fisherman called 911 to report a body found along the Missouri River near the Remington Landing boat ramp west of Mondamin.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office recovered the male body, which was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.
An autopsy was conducted and the body was identified as Wallis through dental records and tattoo markings, according to the press release.
The investigation is ongoing, conducted by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska.
Cause of death has not yet been determined and results from toxicology are not expected for several weeks, according to Darrell Simmons, DCI Special Agent in Charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.