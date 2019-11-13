Blair High School students had a special guest join them for lunch Wednesday.
Miss Nebraska Lex Najarian offered students apples as they made their way through the line in an effort by the district's food service provider to encourage students to eat more fruits and vegetables.
Najarian was invited to BHS as a "mystery guest" by Becca Stambaugh, food service director for Taher Food Service.
Stambaugh said getting high school students to eat fruits and vegetables is a challenge.
"We know they get tired of us saying, 'Please take the fruits and vegetables,' so we thought they might enjoy hearing it from somebody different," Stambaugh said.
Health-related causes, including nutrition, has been Najarian's platform throughout her reign as Miss Nebraska.
Read more about this story in Tuesday's Pilot-Tribune.
