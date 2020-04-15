Call to Order
President Jeff Janssen called the meeting to order at 5:32 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the High School Media Center, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Roll Call
Present Electronically: Joanna Barnard, John Ferris, Melissa Hansen, and Jeff Janssen
Absent: Bridget Myler
Also Present: Superintendent Brent Hoesing (in person), Brad Nichols (electronically), Robin Holtz (electronically), and Secretary Teresa Griffith (electronically).
Approve Agenda
Director Barnard approved the agenda as presented. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
BOARD GOVERNANCE
Discussion of Financing Proposal
Superintendent Hoesing discussed the financing options which were presented by Piper Sander earlier in the day. He recommended option A1, JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., at a rate of 1.09%. He proceeded to discuss the impact on the district.
Approval of Resolution
Director Ferris motioned to approve the resolution item as presented. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT
The next Regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2020, to begin at 6:00 p.m. Director Barnard made a motion to adjourn the meeting, and Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 5:50 p.m.
Approved:
Jeff Janssen, Board President
Teresa Griffith, Board Secretary
