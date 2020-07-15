Call to Order
President Jeff Janssen called the meeting to order at 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the District Office – AEA Conference Room, 109 E Michigan Street, Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Roll Call
Present: Joanna Barnard, John Ferris, and Jeff Janssen
Absent: Melissa Hansen and Bridget Myler
Also Present: Superintendent Brent Hoesing
Approve Agenda
Director Ferris approved the agenda as published. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
CONSENT AGENDA
Director Barnard motioned to approve the consent agenda; to include the end of fiscal year board bills as presented. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Board Bills
Additional bills brought before the Board totaled $0.00
The bills totaled $197,861.10 as follows: $150,329.25 General Operating Fund; $0.00 – Managements Fund; $15,375.94 – Public Recreation; $11,553.81 – GO Bond 2019 Elementary Addition; $0. 00 – Capital Projects/1% Sales Tax Fund; $2,072.21 – Physical Plant and Equipment; $0.00 – Debt Services; $9,691.23 – School Nutrition; $331.18 – Extended Care; $0.00 – School Store enterprise Funds; $8,507.48 – Activity Fund; $0.00 – Trust Fund; and $0.00 – Agency Fund.
ADJOURNMENT
The next Regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 13, 2020, to begin at 6:00 p.m. Director Ferris made a motion to adjourn the meeting, and Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:46 a.m.
Approved:
Jeff Janssen, Board President
Teresa Griffith, Board Secretary
BOARD BILLS
Vendor Name; Vendor Description; Amount
OPERATING FUND
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 739.87
Andy’s Mow Town, Inc; Maintenance Supplies 87.42
Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development; Online Membership Dues 169.00
Bomgaars; Maintenance Supplies 296.65
Boo, Inc; Equipment 104.06
Brown, Michelle; Reimbursement 11.52
Canon Financial Services, Inc; Copier Lease 2,277.83
Cardmember Service; District Charge Card Purchases 695.89
Centurylink; Purchased Services 2,097.82
Crossroads of Western Iowa; Contracted Services 164.36
Feld Fire; Security Labor 2,756.65
Griffith, Teresa; Travel Reimbursement 19.44
Health Equity/Wage Works; Flex Spending 400.00
Heartland Area Education Agency 11; Registration 0.00
Heartland Family Service; Student Tuition 5,523.00
Hoesing, Brenton; Mileage/Travel Reimbursement 63.36
Iowa Western Community College; Tuition / Misc. Fees 30.00
Jostens; Graduation / Yearbooks 14.09
Kocour, Vicki; Reimbursement 20.88
Kohler, Robin; Reimbursement 2.88
Kurita America Inc; Boiler Inspection 306.22
Lesson Pix, Inc.; Software License 388.80
Lewis Central Comm. Schools; Open Enrollment Fees 26,176.79
Lightbox Systems; Purchased Services 683.49
Logan-Magnolia Comm. School District; Open Enroll.Fees/Athletic Fees 95,833.50
Marking Refrigeration; Equipment Repair 200.00
Menards - Council Bluffs; Lumberyard 164.79
Missouri Valley Times-News, Inc.; Bd Minutes/Visitors Guide/Ads 224.88
Norm’s Tires; Tire Repairs 12.84
Odeys Inc.; Athletic Supplies 258.00
Omaha World Herald; Advertising--Supt. Search 1,570.00
Perfection Learning Corp.; Textbooks 308.71
Pitney Bowes Global Financial Services LLC; Mailing Machine Rental Fee 424.05
Quill; Office Supplies 209.67
Sherwin Williams Co, The; Maintenance Supplies 1,041.19
Sports Graphics; Stage Mat 5,466.00
Sterling Ambitions, LLC; Maintenance Supplies 16.73
Stokes Energy Consulting; Consulting Services 50.00
Symmetry Energy Solutions, LLC; Natural Gas Company 974.01
T & S Electric; Electrical Work 250.00
Teacher Synergy, LLC; Classroom Supplies 36.99
Tri-Center Comm. School District; Open Enroll.Tuition 317.86
Fund Total: 150,389.24
PUBLIC
RECREATION FUND
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 5,577.19
Lou’s Sporting Goods; Athletic Supplies/Equipment 9,798.75
Fund Total: 15,375.94
GO BOND 2019 ELEMENTARY ADDITION
Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates; Purchased Services 11,553.81
Fund Total: 11,553.81
PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
ABCD Vinyl; Custom Vinyl for Shirts Etc. 920.00
Canon Financial Services, Inc; Copier Lease 1,152.21
Fund Total: 2072.21
EXTENDED CARE
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 159.20
City of Missouri Valley, Iowa; Building Permit 105.00
Neil, Caroline; Expense Reimbursement 15.90
Pitt, Lisa; 51.08
Fund Total: 331.18
Checking Account Total: 179,722.38
NUTRITION FUND
Foodland; Food Purchases & Supplies 66.25
Hiland Dairy Foods Company, LLC; Dairy Products 1218.70
Martin Bros; Food Purchases & Supplies 8406.28
Fund Total:; 9,691.23
Checking Account Total: 9,691.23
STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
All American Sports Corp; Sports Equipment 502.20
Bruck, Jim; Athletic Official 385.00
Cardmember Service; District Charge Card Purchases 1,054.53
Carnes, Regg; Athletic Official 145.00
Charbonneau, Craig; Athletic Official 145.00
Cox, Kimberly; Refund 131.00
Guinan, Sara; Parent Refund 150.00
Handy, James; Athletic Official 135.00
Hauff Sports; Athletic Equipment/Uniforms 1,742.78
Hernandez, Tara; Parent - Reimbursement 150.00
Hoden, Courtney; Parent Refund 150.00
Jensen, Angela; Parent Refund 150.00
Killpack, Melissa; Reimbursement - Act Testing 150.00
Mcdermott, Mike; Athletic Official 145.00
Mcilnay, Mikel; Refund of Tuition Overpayment 130.00
Moore, Brandi; Parent Refund 75.00
Moser, Jeff; Athletic Official 250.00
Nahnsen, John; Athletic Official 135.00
Patterson, Bill; Athletic Official 145.00
Perkins, Josh; Softball Official 135.00
Rea, Jerry; Athletic Official 135.00
Ryser, Seth; Athletic Official 145.00
Stueve, Gerald; Parent Refund 75.00
Sulley, Jamie; Parent of Student 125.00
Tokheim, Jim; Athletic Official 450.00
Turner, Amy; Parent Refund 94.00
Wax, Gary; Athletic Official 135.00
Westercamp, Keri; Hot Lunch Refund 150.00
Wiegel, Shane; Athletic Official 135.00
Wohlers, Keith; Athletic Official 145.00
Zephyr Graf-X, Inc; Athletic Supply/Uniforms 912.97
Fund Total: 8507.48
Checking Account Total; 8507.48
