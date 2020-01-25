Call to Order
Vice President John Ferris called the meeting to order at 6.00 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the High School Media Center, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Roll Call
Present: Joanna Barnard, John Ferris, Melissa Hansen, and Bridget Myler.
Absent: Jeff Janssen
Also Present: Superintendent Brent Hoesing, Kristie Kruckman, Secretary Teresa Griffith, Dave Hodges and six guest.
Approve Agenda
Director Hansen approved the agenda. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Recognition and Communication:
Visitors/Gifts/Services
Estes Construction – Randy Sharp handed out a financial status report. He offered a brief overview. The board asked a few questions. He invited the board to contact Dr. Hoesing or himself for clarification. He gave an update on the job – concrete work is moving forward and next week structural steel will start being placed on the building site. They will start conversations on the interior items.
CONSENT AGENDA
Director Barnard motioned to approve the consent agenda; to include the regular minutes from December 9, 2019, the December financials and the board bills as presented with additional pages. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Board Bills
Additional bills brought before the Board totaled $136,415.31.
The bills totaled $933,872.69 as follows: $296,585.76 General Operating Fund; $0.00 – Managements Fund; $571,982.88 – GO Bond 2019 Elementary Addition; $18,400.00 (plus $36,900.00 bond payment) - Capital Projects/1% Sales Tax Fund; $7,631.85 – Physical Plant and Equipment; $1,000.00- Debt Services; $13,737.40 – School Nutrition; $396.81 – Extended Care; $0.00 – School Store Enterprise Funds; $15,637.99 - Activity Fund; $8,500.00 – Trust Fund; and $0.00 – Agency Fund.
ADMINISTRATION
The Administrators spoke and answered questions on these topics: eight-period survey results, and enrollment.
BOARD GOVERNANCE
Presentation by Missouri Valley Teacher Association
No action
Approval of Agreement
Director Hansen motioned to approve the Kagan Letter of Agreement between Kagan Professional Development and Missouri Valley Community School District as presented in exhibit IV-B. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Application
Director Barnard motioned to approve the Modified Allowable Growth and At-Risk/Dropout Prevention application as presented in exhibit IV-C. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Policy
Director Hansen motioned to approve the first and final reading of policy 805.1.R.1 purchasing Bidding-Federal Grants as presented in Exhibit VI-D. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Fee
Director Myler motioned to approve the Summer 2020 Driver’s Education fee as presented. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Discussion of Calendar
Discussion only
Approval of Graduate
Director Myler motioned to approve the mid-term graduation, pending acceptance into an apprenticeship program. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
HUMAN RESOURCES
Issuance of Contract
Director Myler motioned to approve the insurance of contract to Mikayla Evers as Elementary Teacher. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Superintendent Hoesing spoke and answered questions on the following topics: financials, donations, community game night, and booster club. Dave Hodges addressed the board with an update on transportation.
ADJOURNMENT
The next Regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 10, 2020, to begin at 6:00 P.M. Director Myler made a motion to adjourn the meeting, and Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:13 P.M.
Approved:
John Ferris,
Board Vice President
Teresa Griffith, Board Secretary
MVTN 1-24-20
Missouri Valley Community School District
January 2020 Board Bills
Operating Fund
All Around Pest Control; Contracted Services 240.00
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 3,454.84
Apple Inc.; Computer Supply Company 598.00
Bomgaars; Maintenance Supplies 12.16
Boo, Inc; Equipment 376.69
Business Cleaning Solutions; Cleaning Services/Supplies 19,303.52
Canon Financial Services, Inc; Copier Lease 2,237.37
Cardmember Service; District Charge Card Purchases ..1,215.43
Center Point Energy Services; Utilities 682.34
Centurylink; Purchased Services 2,139.15
Cornhusker International; Transportation Parts 1,848.09
Council Bluffs Comm. School District; Open Enrollmt Or SpEd Tuition 15,266.78
Demco, Inc; Classroom Supplies 169.31
Denton, Ashley; Reimb. Smart Discipline Semina 339.78
Echo Electric Supply; Electrical Supplies 15.96
Feld Equipment Co., Ed M.; Security Labor 150.00
Formative Loop; Educational Program 353.50
Fremont Industries; Boiler Treatment 306.22
Green Hills AEA Halvorson Center For Education; Interv. Services/Registration 39.00
Harlan Community School Distri 1,174.60
Heinemann; Title I Books..603.90
Hodges, David; Expense Reimbursement 21.36
Horizon Equipment Transportation/Maint Parts 112.48
Iowa Assn Of School Boards; Membership Dues 990.00
Iowa Western Community College; Tuition / Misc. Fees 53,199.00
Kidwell, Inc; Purchased Services 156.25
Literacy Resources, Inc; Curriculum Company 171.98
Logan-Magnolia Comm. School District; Open Enroll. Fees/Athletic Fees 106,415.82
Marking Refrigeration; Equipment Repair 402.50
Matheson Tri-Gas; Cylinder Rentals--Industrial Arts 590.85
Mcgraw-Hill Education; Books/Textbooks 790.59
Menards - Council Bluffs; Lumberyard 31.96
Mid American Energy; Electricity 10,648.37
Minnesota Clay Company; Art Supplies 842.50
Missouri Valley Times-News, Inc. Bd; Minutes/Visitors Guide/Ads 195.43
Missouri Valley Water Dept.; Water & Sewer 1,050.37
MMC Mechanical Contractors, Inc.; HVAC Repairs 6,834.07
Norm’s Tires; Tire Repairs ..146.34
O’keefe Elevator Co. Inc.; Elevator Maintenance 287.67
Pearson Education; Textbooks/Workbooks 308.10
Pitney Bowes Inc; Supplies/Postage Machine 80.74
Quill; Office Supplies 471.17
R & S Waste Disposal; Trash Removal 306.12
Schmitt Director Center; Music Supplies 112.20
Sioux City Community School District; Residential Treatment Center 678.33
Sparks, Andrea; Mileage Reimbursement 212.35
Sterling Ambitions, LLC; Maintenance Supplies 30.96
Stokes Energy Consulting; Consulting Services 50.00
Supernal Systems, LLC; Purchased Services 11,215.40
Taylor Oil Company, Inc.; Diesel & Gasohol 3,058.92
Tri-Center Comm. School District; Open Enroll. Tuition 21,350.75
Vanco Payment Solutions; Transaction Fees 232.88
Wage Works; Purchased Services 1,138.92
Wal Mart Community; Miscellaneous Supplies 182.71
West Central Community Action; State 4-Yr-Old Preschool Grant 5,759.28
West Harrison Comm School Dist; Open Enrollment Tuition 17,982.75
Fund Total: 296,585.76
Go Bond 2019 Elementary Addition
Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates; Purchased Services 115,121.95
CW Suter Services; Contractor For Elem Addition 33,542.50
Estes Construction; Contracted Services 48,640.00
Midwest Mechanical Industrial; Services Purchased Services 26,078.14
RJ Tide Construction Company; Construction Company 336,490.00
Williams Construction; Construction Company 12,110.29
Fund Total: 571,982.88
Cap. Projects/Local Option Tax
Heartland Scenic Studio; Choir Mics 16,150.00
Jamf Software, LLC; Software License 2,250.00
Fund Total: 18,400.00
Physical Plant & Equipment
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 575.00
Canon Financial Services, Inc; Copier Lease 2,326.15
Council Bluffs Comm. School District; Open Enrollmt Or SpEd Tuition 2,610.03
Supernal Systems, LLC; Purchased Services 2,120.67
Fund Total: 7,631.85
Debt Service Fund
UMB Bank, N.A.; Bonds Principal/Interest/Fees 1,000.00
Fund Total: 1,000.00
Extended Care
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 199.00
C & H Financial Services; Purchased Services 162.82
Pizza Ranch; Pizza/Meeting 34.99
Fund Total: 396.81
Checking Account Total: 895,997.30
Nutrition Fund
Crawford Ice Company; Ice ..72.00
Hiland Dairy Foods Company, LLC; Dairy Products 2,849.32
Martin Bros; Food Purchases & Supplies 10,063.03
Missouri Valley Comm. School District; Reimb. Between Funds 250.00
Pan O Gold Baking Company; Bread Purchased 503.05
Fund Total: 13,737.40
Checking Account Total: 13,737.40
Student Activity Fund
4 Seasons Fund Raising; Fundraising Company 3,017.71
5 Star Media; Media Reproduction Company 85.00
Balkovec, Steve; Athletic Official - Basketball 135.00
Bennington High School; Athletic Entry Fee 130.00
Blomstedt, John; Athletic Official 135.00
Brooklyn Publishers; Drama Supply Company 494.75
Cardmember Service; District Charge Card Purchases ..3,068.83
Carnes, Regg; Athletic Official 135.00
Coach Evaluator Lp; Coach Evaluator Program 29.99
Curtis, William; Athletic Official 135.00
Custom Trends; T-Shirt Company 256.00
Eldridge Plays And Musicals 16.90
Foutch, Rodney; Athletic Official 170.00
Gill, Todd; Athletic Official ..135.00
Hauff Sports; Athletic Equipment/Uniforms 488.92
Henry Doorly Zoo; Zoo Activities 600.00
Hinkel, Tyler; Athletic Official 170.00
Hunter, Joe; Athletic Official 110.00
Iowa Association Of FCCLA; Registration 60.00
Iowa High School Speech Association; Entry Fee/Awards/Contests 100.00
Jarrett, Donald; Athletic Official 135.00
Logan-Mo.Valley Country Club; Athletic Expenses 750.00
Mchugh, Rick; Reimbursement 105.00
Missouri Valley Comm. School District; Operating Reimb. Nutrition/Preschool Fee 3.36
Missouri Valley High School; Reimbursement From Nutrition 1,853.00
National FFA Organization; FFA Organization 654.50
Performance, Peak; Wrestlers Body Comp Testing 500.00
Playscripts, Inc; Drama Supplies 50.00
Print Laboratory, The; Printing Services 237.10
Reiss, Tyler; Athletic Official 135.00
Schmitt Director Center; Music Supplies 35.60
Sergeant Bluff Luton Comm Sch; HS Track Entry Fee 48.00
Sollars, Jessica 137.67
Southwest Valley Schools; School 100.00
Thomas Jefferson High School; Athletic Entry Fee 85.00
Tri-Center Comm. School District; Open Enroll.Tuition 95.00
Wal Mart Community; Miscellaneous Supplies 747.58
Westwood High School; HS Girls/Boys Track Entry Fee 60.00
Wright, Thomas; Athletic Official 135.00
Fund Total: 15,339.91
Expendable Trust Fund
Briar Cliff University; Scholarship Pmt 500.00
Clarkson College - Carter Crispin; Scholarship Payment 1,500.00
Iowa Central Community College/Jordan Hustak; Scholarship Payment 500.00
Iowa State University - Grant Guinan; Scholarship Payment 1,000.00
Iowa State University/Claire Hansen; Scholarship Payment ..500.00
Iowa Western Community College/Emily Kierscht; Scholarship Payment 500.00
Iowa Western Community College/Mckenna Clausen; Scholarship Recipient 500.00
University Of Minnesota - Zoe Thurin 500.00
University Of Nebraska Omaha/Madison Lease; Scholarship Payments 1,000.00
William Penn University - Jordyn Gilpin; Scholarship Payment 500.00
Xenon Academy/Madison Brown; Scholarship Recipient 1,500.00
Fund Total: 8,500.00
Checking Account Total: 23,839.91
MVTN 1-24-20
