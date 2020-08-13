Call to Order
President Jeff Janssen called the meeting to order at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the District Office Conference Room, 109 E Michigan, Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Roll Call
Present: Joanna Barnard, John Ferris, Melissa Hansen, Jeff Janssen and Bridget Myler arrived at 6:24 P.M.
Absent: None
Also Present: Superintendent Brent Hoesing, Secretary Teresa Griffith, Kristie Kruckman, Brad Nicholas and two guest.
Approve Agenda
Director Ferris approved the agenda as posted. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Recognition and Communication: Visitors/Gifts/Services
None
CONSENT AGENDA
Director Barnard motioned to approve the consent agenda; to include the June 8, 2020 and June 30, 2020 minutes, the June financial reports and the board bills as presented with additional pages. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Board Bills
Additional bills brought before the Board totaled $133,514.17.
The bills totaled $1,037,385.84 as follows: $266,164.22 General Operating Fund; $116,240.50 – Managements Fund; $595,785.28 – GO Bond 2019 Elementary Addition; $776.64 – Capital Projects/1% Sales Tax Fund; $56,543.15 – Physical Plant and Equipment; $0.00- Debt Services; $100.00 – Extended Care; $276.05 – School Nutrition; $0.00 – School Store enterprise Funds; $1,500.00 - Activity Fund; $0.00 – Trust Fund; and $0.00 – Agency Fund.
ADMINISTRATION
Estes Construction – Randy Sharp offered a brief summary of the project with the input of Jeff McKinda. The board asked a few questions regarding the timeline of the project.
Administrative Team – The principals spoke and answered questions on these topics: district return-to- learn plan.
BOARD GOVERNANCE
Approval of Plans
Director Ferris motioned to approve the District’s Return-to-Learn plan presented in exhibit VI-A, as a living document, allowing the District Leadership Team to add specifics as we get closer to school. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval First and Final Reading of Policy
Director Barnard motioned to approve the first and final reading of policy 409.2E1, 409.2E2, 501.9E1, 601.2, 604.8, 907.1, 907.1R1, and section, Policy 500 – Student, as presented in exhibit VI-B-1 thru 8. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Handbooks
Director Hansen motioned to approve the Missouri Valley Community School District Student handbook changes for Wrap-Around, Elementary, Middle School, High School and 1:1 Technology Chromebook as presented in exhibit VI-C. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Handbook
Director Barnard motioned to approve the Activity Learning Center Guidelines & Policies as presented in exhibit VI-D. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Handbook
Director Ferris motioned to approve the 2020 – 2021 Employee Handbook as presented in exhibit VI-E. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Schedule
Director Barnard motioned to approve the 2020 – 2021 Professional Development Schedule as presented in exhibit VI-F as subject to change with schedules. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Schedule
Director Hansen motioned to approve the following as our Iowa Association of School Boards Legislative Priorities for 2020-2021: Preschool, Mental Health, School Funding Policy, and Supplemental State Aid. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Agreement
Director Barnard motioned to approve the cooperative sharing agreement with Saint Albert for bowling. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Resolution
Director Ferris motioned to approve the Depository Resolution for 2020-2021 as presented in exhibit VI-I. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Publication
Director Hansen motioned to approve the Missouri Valley Times News, as the newspaper, for official publication. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Authorization
Director Barnard motioned to approve the pre-authorization of prepaid bills for 2020-2021 as presented in exhibit VI-K. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Committee
Director Myler motioned to approve the Teacher Quality Committee members as presented in exhibit VI-L, minus Brad Nicholas. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Agreement
Director Hansen motioned to approve the Agreement with West Harrison Community School District providing English Language Learner Teacher services as presented in exhibit VI-M. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Appointment
Director Barnard motioned to approve the district appointments of Teresa Griffith, as Board Treasurer, and Rick Frank, as Administrative/School Board Attorney, for 2020-2021 school year. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
HUMAN RESOURCES
Resignation
Director Ferris motioned to approve the resignations of Robert Scudder as Teacher/Varsity Girls’ Basketball and Varsity Golf coach and Brad Nichols as Middle School Principal/Athletic Director. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Issuance of Contracts
Director Myler motioned to approve the issuance of contracts to Robyn Lammers, as Preschool Teacher; Marie Ellithorpe and Traci Remington, as Mentors. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Letter of Assignment
Director Myler motioned to approve the letters of assignment to Victor Contreraz as Interim Girls Head Basketball coach; Bonnie Fox, as Elementary para professional; and Matt Walsh as Activity Learning Center Director. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Superintendent Hoesing spoke and answered questions on these topics: financials and the timeline/finances of elementary addition.
ADJOURNMENT
The next Regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2020, to begin at 6:00 P.M. Director Barnard made a motion to adjourn the meeting, and Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 8:50 P.M.
Approved:
Jeff Janssen, Board President
Teresa Griffith, Board Secretary
