Call to Order
President Jeff Janssen called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the High School Media Center, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Per Iowa Code 21.8(1), this regular meeting is being conducted electronically due to risks associated with spread of COVID-19.
Roll Call
Present Electronically: Joanna Barnard, Melissa Hansen, Jeff Janssen and Bridget Myler
Present: John Ferris
Absent: None
Also Present: Superintendent Brent Hoesing, Kristie Kruckman, Brad Nichols (electronically), Robin Holtz (electronically), Secretary Teresa Griffith, Dave Hodges and two guest.
Approve Agenda
Director Ferris approved the agenda as presented. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Recognition and Communication: Visitors/Gifts/Services
None
CONSENT AGENDA
Director Barnard motioned to approve the consent agenda; to include the regular minutes from April 13, 2020, the April financials and the board bills as presented with additional pages. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Board Bills
Additional bills brought before the Board totaled $11,901.05.
The bills totaled $1,828,978.03 as follows: $77,126.97 General Operating Fund; $0.00 - Managements Fund; $1,180,495.09 - GO Bond 2019 Elementary Addition; $19,987.36 - Capital Projects/1% Sales Tax Fund; $2,761.72 - Physical Plant and Equipment; $529,657.69 - Debt Services; $13,177.89 - School Nutrition; $205.08 - Extended Care; $0.00 – School Store Enterprise Funds; $5,566.23 - Activity Fund; $0.00 - Trust Fund; and $0.00 – Agency Fund.
ADMINISTRATION
Estes Construction - Randy Sharp and Jeff Mekinda updated the board on the status of the project and mentioned, exciting news, the delivery of the metal building. The Board inquired and then thanked the gentlemen.
Administrative & Director Reports - Topics discussed included the following: online teacher packets, online teacher learning, summer school, engagement opportunities, summer activates, awards ceremony, diploma pickup and graduation.
PUBLIC HEARING
Superintendent Hoesing presented the 2020-2021 revised calendar to the board.
There being no public input the district proceeded with the meeting.
BOARD GOVERNANCE
Approval of Calendar
Director Barnard motioned to approve the revised 2020-2021 district calendar as presented in exhibit VI-A. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of List
Director Ferris motioned to approve the Missouri Valley High School Graduation Class of 2020 as presented in exhibit VII-B. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Bid
Director Hansen motioned to approve the bakery price quote bid to Pan-O-Gold Baking Company for the 2020-2021 school year. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes: motion carried.
Approval of Bid
Director Barnard motioned to approve the milk and dairy price quote bid to Land-O-Lakes for the 2020-2021 school year. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes: motion carried.
Approval of Bid
Director Hansen motioned to approve the diesel fuel and gasoline price quote bid to Taylor Quik-Pik for the 2020-2021 school year. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes: motion carried.
Approval of Bid
Trash/Garbage Disposal bid not submitted. No action.
Approval of Bid
Director Barnard motioned to approve the ice price quote bid to Crawford for the 2020-2021 school year. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes: motion carried.
Approval of Project
Director Ferris motioned to approve the summer project of concrete - elementary enhancement with I.M. Construction, Inc. for $23,300.00 as presented in exhibit VII- D-1. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Project
Director Ferris motioned to approve the two estimates for the elementary flooring project with Keystone Carpet & Tile in the amount of $26,42.49 as presented. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Project
Director Barnard motioned to approve the quote for Wi-Fi replacement with Lightbox Systems in the amount of $14,381.35 as presented in exhibit VII-D-3. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
HUMAN RESOURCES
Approval of Resignation
Director Hansen motioned to approve the resignation of Bonnie Fox as secretary and volunteer coordinator. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Issuance of Contracts
Director Barnard motioned to approve contracts to Caitlin Morris as elementary teacher, Ryan Victor as summer weight room coach and Judy Rodewald as special education teacher. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Issuance of Letters of Assignment
Director Hansen motioned to approve the letters of assignment to Delaney Mentzer as para educator and Stella Wilson as summer food program coordinator. Director Barnard seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Superintendent Hoesing spoke and answered questions on the following topics: financials, startup of wrap-around program, enrollment, budget amendment, project update, banners, and teacher update.
CLOSED SESSION
Director Barnard motioned to enter into a closed session as authorized by Iowa Code section §§21.5(1)(i) of the open meeting law to evaluate our Superintendent. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Roll Call vote as follows:
Ayes – Barnard, Hansen, Ferris, Janssen, and Myler
Nays – None
The Board entered closed session at 7:21 p.m. The Board exited closed session at 8:07 p.m.
Approval of Contract
Director Barnard motioned for a 3.1 percent package increase plus a one-time raise recognizing Dr. Hoesing for his earned doctorate degree equivalent to an additional $3,955.00 for a total salary, $145,066.00 for extended three-year contract. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT
The next Regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020, to begin at 6:00 p.m. Director Ferris made a motion to adjourn the meeting, and Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 8:09 p.m.
Approved:
Jeff Janssen, Board President
Teresa Griffith, Board Secretary
Board Bills
Vendor Name; Vendor Description; Amount
Operating Fund
All Around Pest Control; Contracted Services 240.00
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 384.50
Bill’s Water Conditioning; Water 21.00
Bomgaars; Maintenance Supplies 51.43
Business Cleaning Solutions; Cleaning Services/Supplies 15,960.00
Bytespeed Llc; Computers 89.00
C & H Financial Services; Purchased Services 46.70
Cardmember Service; District Charge Card Purchases 57.78
Center Point Energy Services; Utilities 1,756.65
Centurylink; Purchased Services 2,095.75
Cornhusker International; Transportation Parts 634.50
Feld Fire; Security Labor 180.00
Green Hills Aea; Interv. Services/Registration 55.60
Heartland Family Service; 17,358.00
Iowa Assn Of School Boards; Membership Dues 2,967.00
Iowa School Finance & Information Services; Registration/Membership Dues 1,236.90
Jostens; Graduation/Yearbooks 377.13
Lri Graphics & Signs; Graphics Company 828.79
Matheson Tri-Gas; Cylinder Rentals--Industrial Arts 210.95
Medical Enterprises, Inc; Dot Training 495.00
Menards - Council Bluffs; Lumberyard 3.98
MidAmerican Energy; Electricity 6,674.96
Missouri Valley Times-News, Inc.; Bd Minutes/Visitors Guide/Ads 184.01
Missouri Valley Water Dept.; Water & Sewer 739.97
Napa Auto Parts; Repair Parts 249.10
Norm’s Tires; Tire Repairs 46.00
Piper Sandler; Financial Advisory Fees 2,000.00
Qlt Consumer Lease Services; Loud Bell Lease/Bus Barn 6.60
Quill; Office Supplies 772.50
Smartsign Store; General Supplies 379.66
Software Unlimited, Inc.; Accounting Software Training 7,550.00
Stem Fuse, Llc; Stem It Site Access 1,999.00
Supernal Systems, Llc; Purchased Services 5,910.62
Taylor Oil Company, Inc.; Diesel & Gasohol 194.69
Teacher Innovations, Inc; Subscription 792.00
Teacher Synergy, Llc; Classroom Supplies 359.25
Teammates Mentoring Program; Background Checks 600.00
University Of Northern Iowa; Registration - Uec 75.00
Vanco Payment Solutions; Transaction Fees 8.15
Wage Works; Purchased Services 1,534.30
West Central Community Action; State 4-Yr-Old Preschool Grant 1,919.76
Fund Total: 77,046.23
Go Bond 2019 Elementary Addition
Aksarben Roofing; Roofing Company 19,445.75
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 3,577.50
Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates; Purchased Services 9,144.66
City Of Missouri Valley, Iowa; Building Permit 1,700.00
Cw Suter Services; Contractor For Elem Addition 118,135.77
Estes Construction; Contracted Services 97,280.00
Henningsen Construction; Elementary Addition 416,432.50
Isg-Team, Inc; Construction Services 14,525.61
L & L Builders Co.; Construction Company 236,659.25
Midwest Mechanical Industrial Services; Purchased Services 23,631.25
Piper Sandler; Financial Advisory Fees 43,983.00
Rj Tide Construction Company; Construction Company 155,355.40
Williams Contracting; Construction Company 40,624.40
Fund Total: 1,180,495.09
Cap. Projects/Local Option Tax
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 4,052.40
Daktronics Inc; Scoreboard Equipment 3,895.00
Davis, Brown, Koehn, Shors & Roberts, P.C.; Professional Services - Elem Addition 4,500.00
Guinan Heating & Cooling; Maintenace Part 5,661.00
Keystone Carpet And Tile; Carpet Retailer 1,878.96
Fund Total: 19,987.36
Physical Plant & Equipment
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 575.00
Dude Solutions; Trip Direct Training-Maint 945.05
Supernal Systems, Llc; Purchased Services 1,241.67
Fund Total: 2,761.72
Debt Service Fund
Midstates Bank N.A.; Hvac Loan Payment/Vppel Fund 171,852.50
Umb Bank, N.A.; Bonds Principal/Interest/Fees 357,805.19
Fund Total: 529,657.69
Extended Care
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 159.20
Country Hardware & Supply; Hardware Store 45.88
Fund Total: 205.08
Checking Account Total: 1,810,153.17
Nutrition Fund
Cardmember Service; District Charge Card Purchases 35.97
Crawford Ice Company; Ice 10.00
Foodland; Food Purchases & Supplies 168.49
Hiland Dairy Foods Company, Llc; Dairy Products 2,341.92
Martin Bros; Food Purchases & Supplies 10,281.51
Pan O Gold Baking Company; Bread Purchased 340.00
Fund Total: 13,177.89
Checking Account Total: 13,177.89
Student Activity Fund
Bertelson, Kim; Parent - Overpayment Refund 170.00
Borgaila, Jennifer; Parent Reimbursement 170.00
Boruff, Tracy; Refund - Parent 170.00
Cardmember Service; District Charge Card Purchases 277.19
Hansen, Brent; 170.00
Hatcher, Shawn; Parent - Reimbursement 170.00
Hauff Sports; Athletic Equipment/Uniforms 2,086.47
Hernandez, Tara; Parent - Reimbursement 170.00
Iowa Girls H S Athletic Union; Assoc. Dues / Fees /Dist.Admis 100.00
Iowa High School Speech Association; Entry Fee/Awards/Contests 154.00
Jostens; Graduation / Yearbooks 1,069.00
Kirk, Angie; Parent - Refund 50.00
Mcmillin, Nicole; Parent - Reimbursement 170.00
Missouri Valley Comm. School District; Reimb. Between Funds 100.00
Print Laboratory, The; Printing Services 374.57
Russman, Tracey; Reimbursement - Act Testing 145.00
Waverly Shell Rock High School; School - Wrestling Entry Fee 20.00
Fund Total: 5,566.23
Agency Fund
Pitney Bowes Inc; Supplies/Postage Machine 80.74
Fund Total: 80.74
Checking Account Total: 5,646.97
