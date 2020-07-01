Call to Order
President Jeff Janssen called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the High School Media Center, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Roll Call
Present: Jeff Janssen, John Ferris, Bridget Myler, and Melissa Hansen
Absent: Joanna Barnard
Also Present: Superintendent Brent Hoesing, Secretary Teresa Griffith, Dave Hodges and two guests.
Approve Agenda
Director Hansen approved the agenda as presented. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Recognition and Communication: Visitors/Gifts/Services
None
CONSENT AGENDA
Director Myler motioned to approve the consent agenda; to include the May 11, 2020 Regular Board Minutes, the May financial reports and the board bills as presented with additional pages. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Board Bills
Additional bills brought before the Board totaled $187,478.84.
The bills totaled $1,003,953.41 as follows: $240,436.06 General Operating Fund; $0.00 – Managements Fund; $718,962.80 – GO Bond 2019 Elementary Addition; $15,177.68 - Capital Projects/1% Sales Tax Fund; $4,410.12 – Physical Plant and Equipment; $0.00 - Debt Services; $12,814.55 – School Nutrition; $165.20 – Extended Care; $0.00 – School Store Enterprise Funds; $8,455.75 - Activity Fund; $0.00 – Trust Fund; and $0.00 – Agency Fund.
ADMINISTRATION
Estes Construction – Jeff Mekinda updated the board on the status of the project. There has been much progress. The board asked a few questions.
Administrative & Director Reports –none
Fiscal Year 2019 Audit Review – Superintendent Hoesing discussed our fiscal year 2019 final audit results.
PUBLIC HEARING
Superintendent Hoesing discussed revision to the 2019-2020 Certified Budget. There being no public input, the Board proceeded.
BOARD GOVERNANCE
Approval of Budget Amendment
Director Myler motioned to approve the budget amendment as published and presented in exhibit VI-A. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Agreement
Director Ferris motioned to approve agreement to jointly administer an instructional program at Children’s Square and Heartland Family Service and the Council Bluffs CSD as presented in exhibit VII-B. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Purchase
Director Hansen motioned to approve the sales quote with The Math Learning Center in the amount of $35,934.00 as presented in exhibit VII-C. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Agreement
Director Myler motioned to approve OnToCollege with John Baylor through the Green Hills AEA for the 2020-2021 school year. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Purchase
Director Myler motioned to approve quote 4427 with Lakeshore Learning for the amount of $17,035.73 as presented in exhibit VII-E. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Purchase
Director Hansen motioned to approve motor vehicle purchase agreement with Hogland Bus Company for the amount of $52,000.000 as presented in exhibit VII-F. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Purchase
Director Ferris motioned to approve purchase of basketball hoop with Lou’s Sporting Goods for the amount of $13,390.00 as presented in exhibit VII-G. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Fees
Director Ferris motioned to approve the 2020-2021 fee schedule as presented in exhibit VII-H. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Schedule
Director Myler motioned to approve the 2020-2021 School Board meeting schedule as presented in exhibit VII-I. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Agreement
Director Myler motioned to approve the three-year copier lease agreement with Counsel. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Contract
Director Ferris motioned to approve the sharing contract for the position of Assistant School Business Officer on a part-time basis during the 2020-2021 school year for receipt of $10,000.00 with the Tri-Center Community School District as presented in exhibit VII-K-1. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Contract
Director Myler motioned to approve the sharing contract for the position of Operations and Maintenance Management on a part-time basis during the 2020-2021 school year for payment of $10,000.00 with the Tri-Center Community School District as presented in exhibit VII-K-2. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Contract
Director Hansen motioned to approve personnel agreement with Green Hills AEA for social worker services to be shared with Nodaway Valley, IKM-Manning and Underwood as presented in exhibit VII-L. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Agreement
Director Hansen motioned to approve cooperative sharing agreement with Lewis Central CSD for swimming. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Contract
Director Ferris motioned to approve the appointment of Angie Williams, as PK to 5th grade, and Stefanie Boden, as 6th to 12th grade, Level One Investigators for fiscal year 2020-2021. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Contract
Director Myler motioned to approve the appointment of Ed Murray, as PK to 12th grade, Level Two Investigator for fiscal year 2020-2021. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Approval of Agreement
Director Hansen motioned to approve personnel agreement with Green Hills AEA for psychologist services as presented in exhibit VII-P. Director Ferris seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
HUMAN RESOURCES
Approval of Resignation
Director Hansen motioned to approve the resignation of Theresa Dowling as secretary, Kirsten Nelson as para-educator, Raelea Herman as half-time student council sponsor and Kyle Wilson as Junior High football coach. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Issuance of Contract
Director Ferris motioned to approve the issuance of contract to Teresa Czarnecki as extended school year summer school teacher. Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Issuance of Contract
Director Myler motioned to approve the issuance of contracts to Sara Gunina, Mandy Manz, Lacy West, Mike Brown, Liz Davie, Rachel Hack, Carrie Kohl, Denise Oviatt, Jessica Arneson, Sarah Thayer, Meghann Vasquez, Sherry Guyett, and Rachel Faga as lead teacher, and Carla Christensen, Brian Knott, Whitney Reisz, Sarah Ganzhorn and Stefanie Staben as mentor teacher. Director Hansen seconded. All Ayes; motion carried.
Issuance of Letters of Assignment
Director Hansen motioned to approve the letters of assignment to Kirsten Nelson as secretary, Theresa Dowling as para-educator and James Myler as Junior High football coach. All Ayes; motion carried.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Superintendent Hoesing spoke and answered questions on the following topics: summer sports, wrap around, summer school, Board plaque, financials, and honorary graduation diploma.
ADJOURNMENT
The next Regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2020, to begin at 6:00 p.m. Director Ferris made a motion to adjourn the meeting, and Director Myler seconded. All Ayes; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:09 p.m.
TOUR OF ELEMENTARY EDDITION
Superintendent Dr. Hoesing, with the assistance of Director Dave Hodges, took the Board members on a tour of Activity Learning Center.
Approved:
Jeff Janssen, Board President
Teresa Griffith, Board Secretary
West Harrison CSD
June 2020 Board Bills
OPERATING FUND
Albertson Brothers Glass; Purchased Services 35.00
All Around Pest Control; Contracted Services 240.00
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 3,235.65
Bill’s Water Conditioning; Water 21.00
Business Cleaning Solutions; Cleaning Services/Supplies 16,109.04
C & H Financial Services; Purchased Services 87.67
Canon Financial Services, Inc; Copier Lease 886.92
Cardmember Service; District Charge Card Purchases 1,732.90
CDW Government, Inc.; Computer Supplies 9,725.00
Cengage Learning; Classroom Supplies 316.25
Center Point Energy Services; Utilities 1,008.62
Centurylink; Purchased Services 2,085.95
Clayton Ridge Community School District; Open Enrollment Tuition 14,451.50
Cornhusker International; Transportation Parts 258.75
Council Bluffs Comm. School District; Open Enrollmt or Sped Tuition 21,186.35
Department of Education; School Bus Inspections 40.00
Echo Electric Supply; Electrical Supplies 92.22
Franck & Sextro & Blazek, P.L.C.; Attorney Services 52.50
H2i Group; Bleacher Company 980.00
Health Equity/Wage Works; Flex Spending 410.99
Heartland Family Service; Student Tuition 12,624.00
Horizon Equipment; Transportation/Maint Parts 58.41
Iowa Communications Network; ICN Services 266.05
Iowa Western Community College; Tuition / Misc. Fees 63,684.00
Jostens; Graduation / Yearbooks 903.66
Kagan Professional Development; Professional Services 2,792.00
Kurita America Inc; Boiler Inspection 306.22
Lightbox Systems; Purchased Services 6,002.58
Matheson Tri-Gas; Cylinder Rentals-Industrial Arts 217.55
Mcgraw-Hill Education; Books/Textbooks 6,583.04
Menards - Council Bluffs; Lumberyard 493.43
Mid American Energy; Electricity 9,571.38
Missouri Valley Times-News, Inc.; Bd Minutes/Visitors Guide/Ads 224.45
Missouri Valley Water Dept.; Water & Sewer 523.26
Norm’s Tires; Tire Repairs 21.40
Pickle, Lori; Employee Reimbursement 151.00
Please Pass the Love; Conference Registration 205.00
Quill; Office Supplies 2,734.00
R & S Waste Disposal; Trash Removal 612.24
Sherwin Williams Co, The; Maintenance Supplies 80.79
Stokes Energy Consulting; Consulting Services 100.00
Taylor Oil Company, Inc.; Diesel & Gasohol 285.77
Teammates Mentoring Program; Background Checks 50.00
Thompsen Irrigation; Sprinkler System Maintenance 229.75
Tri-Center Comm. School District; Open Enroll.Tuition 26,350.75
Underwood Community School District; Open Enrollment Tuition 159.33
Vanco Payment Solutions; Transaction Fee’s 79.48
Virtual Driver Interactive, Inc; Driver’s Ed Simulator 8,605.00
West Central Community Action; State 4-Yr-Old Preschool Grant 1,919.76
West Harrison Comm School Dist; Open Enrollment Tuition 21,514.00
West Music; Music Supplies 131.45
Fund Total 240,436.06
GO BOND 2019
ELEMENTARY ADDITION
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.; Legal Services 11,708.68
Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates; Purchased Services 9,144.66
Central Western Fabricators, Inc.; Fabrication Company 11,324.00
CW Suter Services; Contractor for Elem Addition 282,802.22
Estes Construction; Contracted Services 48,640.00
Henningsen Construction; Elementary Addition 123,545.60
L & L Builders Co.; Construction Company 210,265.40
Midwest Mechanical Industrial Services; Purchased Services 16,340.00
Midwestern Mechanical, Inc; Construction Company 5,192.24
Fund Total 718,962.80
CAP. PROJECTS/
LOCAL OPTION TAX
Jamf Software, LLC; Software License 2,250.00
Lightbox Systems; Purchased Services 9,992.39
On Deck Sports; Athletic Supply 2,935.29
Fund Total 15,177.68
PHYSICAL PLANT
& EQUIPMENT
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 575.00
Canon Financial Services, Inc; Copier Lease 1,152.21
Council Bluffs Comm. School District; Open Enrollmt or Sped Tuition 1,441.24
Lightbox Systems; Purchased Services 1,241.67
Fund Total 4,410.12
EXTENDED CARE
American Express; District Credit Card Purchases 165.20
Fund Total 165.20
Checking Account Total 979,151.86
NUTRITION FUND
Collier, Virginia; Parent Refund 37.10
Foodland; Food Purchases & Supplies 46.25
Hiland Dairy Foods Company, LLC; Dairy Products 1,681.76
Keck Foods; Food Purchases 1,317.23
Kyle, Judy; Parent Refund 91.25
Martin Bros; Food Purchases & Supplies 9,230.95
McClain, John; Parent Refund 19.20
Mulder, Beth; Reimbursement - Act Testing 14.45
Pan O Gold Baking Company; Bread Purchased 255.00
Sam’s Club Direct; Food Purchases & Supplies 121.36
Fund Total 12,814.55
Checking Account Total 12,814.55
STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
Agile Sports Technologies; Online Video Edit/Analysis 134.30
Anderson’s; Junior Class Prom Supplies 1,155.42
Anderson, Crystal; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
Anderson, Marianna; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
Avrams, Shelly; Parent 126.00
Beacon Athletics; Athletic Supply Company 33.52
Birke, Mindy; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
Boruff, Tracy; Parent Refund 105.00
Buffum, Tracy; Parent Refund 150.00
Callaghan, Cathie; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
Cardmember Service; District Charge Card Purchases 275.52
Clausen, Brian; Parent Refund 127.00
Ellithorpe, Marie; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
Fichter, Dawn; Parent Reimbursement 66.00
Goodrich, Leana; Reimbursement 150.00
Hauff Sports; Athletic Equipment/Uniforms 1,099.61
Iowa High School Speech Association; Entry Fee/Awards/Contests 88.00
Lager, Tona; Parent Refund 150.00
Lange, Lee; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
Loyd, Twyla; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
M J ‘S Flowers & Balloons; Florist Supplies 661.50
May, Deborah; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
Mcdonald, Jennifer; Parent Refund 100.00
Mcilnay, Mikel; Refund of Tuition Overpayment 20.00
Mclaughlin, Trista; Parent Refund 97.00
Mcmillin, Nicole; Parent - Reimbursement 108.00
Meade, Julie; Driver Education Refund 150.00
Meade, Sara; Parent Refund 150.00
Midwest Trophy & Awards; Plaques & Trophies 30.00
Mulder, Beth; Reimbursement - Act Testing 300.00
Murray, Edward; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
Pike, Betty; Grandparent Refund 150.00
Radke, Jamie; Parent Reimbursement 127.00
Risney Photo Design 600.00
Russman, Tracey; Reimbursement - Act Testing 150.00
Smith, Deeana; Parent Refund 150.00
Stoops, Shane; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
Story, Wendy; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
Trovato, Anthony; Parent Refund 139.00
Veatch, Tracy; Parent Reimbursement 150.00
Walmart Community; Miscellaneous Supplies 62.88
Fund Total 8,455.75
Checking Account Total 8,455.75
MVTN 6-24-20
