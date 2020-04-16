Icy roads were to blame after a Chevrolet Colorado truck ran off the road near U.S. Highway 30 and CR 23 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Washington County sheriff's deputies, Arlington and Kennard Rescue personnel responded to the crash.
A female driver received minor injuries when her truck left the road off U.S. Highway 30 and CR 23.
“The driver was eastbound on Hwy 30, lost control on a slick spot, came across the road and ended up in the ditch,” Washington County Sgt. Bryan Spilinek said.
Both parties were wearing seatbelts and no airbags were deployed. The passenger was not injured.
