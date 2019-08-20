A “slight” derailment caused a train to block three crossings early Monday morning in Blair.
The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m., according to Blair Police Capt. Aaron Barrow.
“The leading wheel of a locomotive came off the tracks. The locomotive remained on the rail line,” Union Pacific spokesperson Raquel Espinoza said.
Crossings at 10th, 12th and 16th streets were blocked. The train was cleared by 6:30 a.m.
