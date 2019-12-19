The Arlington girls and boys basketball teams were separated Tuesday.
The girls — led by Kate Miller — hosted Conestoga and improved to 3-2 with a 55-25 win, while the boys fell to 1-4 with a 59-49 loss at Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
Miller scores 23 points in win
Miller, an Eagles sophomore, knocked down 10 shots and three free throws, finishing up Arlington's 55-25 win over Conestoga with 23 points.
Kailynn Gubbels added 11 points for coach Luke Brenn's squad, which jumped out to a 19-2 lead through one period. A 31-8 halftime advantage then grew to 30 points by the game's end.
AHS' Jaidyn Spoon and Sarah Theiler added nine and six points, respectively.
Boys fall by 10 on the road
A tight road game came down to the fourth quarter Tuesday at Brownell-Talbot.
During that fourth, the Raiders outscored the Eagle boys by seven for a 59-49 win.
Coach Tyler Spitser's squad trailed by just two points at the end of first and second periods before trailing 36-33 going into the fourth. That's when Brownell-Talbot outscored the Eagles by seven, 23-16, to earn the home win and improve to 3-2.
