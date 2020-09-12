Linda Sorensen Meigs visited Heartland Tasting Room and Gallery on Sept. 3 as a guest of the Brick Road Artists.
Meigs shared her artistic history by first reciting Robert Frost's "A Road Not Taken," and said the poem describes her art journey throughout her entire life.
The Omaha native visited Blair to share her different paths and how those guided her during several important moments in her life.
“I myself have trouble staying on a path because life is so exciting," she said. "There's so much to do and not enough time to do it."
When she was four years old, Meigs won her first art competition — a Disney coloring book contest. From there, her love for art of many types of media sparked.
She graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in printmaking, and a minor in history.
She married her husband, John, after college, and moved back to Omaha to begin her art career, which led her down different paths such as illustration, drawing and even graphic design.
Meigs said her artwork changed again during the six years she had children, two of them being twins.
"Motherhood was a new road," she said. "I started doing landscapes."
In 1998, her life went through another change when she purchased the Florence Mill in Omaha, and transformed it into an art history museum, where she's known as the "Mill Lady."
"It's gone from ruin to recognition, and the function fits in with my major with the art gallery upstairs, and the art history, my minor," she said. "It all fits together."
Two road diversions occurred when she lost her son, Connor, in a car accident in 2004, and again in 2014 when her husband, John, died from colon cancer.
"When you lose a child, you don't do the same artwork," she said. "I haven't had a lot of time to do artwork, but I'm working on a big piece that's taken five years since John died."
Meigs said she's not sure where else her art will take her.
"I have not choreographed my art life," she said. "I could never have choreographed my life to be the Mill Lady, and yet, the things I've done have led me to there."
