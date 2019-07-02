The Midwest Early Corvette Club (MECC) Chairman Doyle Eicher presented donations to several area organizations Thursday at the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce.
The donations, which came from a portion of the proceeds from the Gateway to the West Days Car Show, were given to the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce, Blair Police, Washington County Food Pantry and Washington County Long-Term Recovery.
MECC also provides financial support to the Nebraska Kidney Association, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association of Nebraska and a scholarship to one of the automotive programs in Nebraska.
The 12th annual Gateway to the West car show attracted 111 registered drivers and a crowd of people who enjoyed seeing the classic cars, pick-up trucks, motorcycles, tractors and Corvettes.
This year, 30 People's Choice, 16 Specialty, four Chamber of Commerce and 15 Corvette trophies, along with one Best of Show trophy, were awarded. A drawing of all participants was held for various gifts that included a certificate of deposit, cash, gift cards and T-shirts.
Bob Grinnell of Fort Calhoun received the Best of Show trophy for his 1952 Oldsmobile Super 88.
Terry and Phyllis Foster of Omaha received the Best of Show Corvette trophy for their 1966 Chevrolet Corvette.
Other award winners:
Best engine — Jim and Diane Ruffcorn, 1969 Stingray Corvette
Best paint — Craig Olson, 2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Best interior — Butch Noordham, 1967 Ford Galaxie
Best local — Sherri Levers, 1965 Ford Mustang
Best restored — Troy Guthell, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air
Best custom — Terri Webster, 1939 Ford 2-Door Sedan
Best Ford — Bob Taylor, 1931 Ford Tudor
Best GM — Don and Deb Kubik, 1954 Corvette
Best Mopar — Wayne Mangan, 2010 Dodge Challenger
Best truck — Les Robbins, 1953 Chevrolet 3100
Best foreign — Brooklyn Schoeter, 1992 Mercedes Benz
Best muscle car — Ryan Schoeter, 1985 Buick T Type
Best other — John Timperley, 1937 Packard
Best motorcycle, Harley — Ray Scott, 2007 Harley Davidson
Best motorcycle, other — Donald Vanecek, 1970 Honda CL 350
Long distance drive — Gary Larsen, 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.