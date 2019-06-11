Instead of parked cars, basketball players filled the lot at 15th and Lincoln streets on Sunday in Blair.

Twenty teams took part in what has become the annual Midtown Mayhem 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament during Gateway to the West Days. The participants ranged from young children to adults, including Blair basketball coaches Matt Aschoff and Chris Whitwer.

Blair Police and Blair Fire and Rescue also competed in a 20-minute game of 1- and 2-point shots. The police officers jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but, without substitutes, they gave up a 9-3 run to the squad of firefighters. That streak included the matchup's first three, longer 2-point makes.

The contest continued to a 11-all tie before BPD earned the 12-11 victory.

In a second, 10-minute contest, the officers won decisively, 7-2.

A “Fall Brawl” 3-on-3 tournament is tentatively scheduled for September. For information, go online to blair3on3.org.

Midtown Mayhem
Buy Now

Members of the Blair Police and Fire and Rescue Departments pose for a photo before playing some hoops Sunday at the Midtown Mayhem 3-on-3 Tournament at 15th and Lincoln Streets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.