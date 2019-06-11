Instead of parked cars, basketball players filled the lot at 15th and Lincoln streets on Sunday in Blair.
Twenty teams took part in what has become the annual Midtown Mayhem 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament during Gateway to the West Days. The participants ranged from young children to adults, including Blair basketball coaches Matt Aschoff and Chris Whitwer.
Blair Police and Blair Fire and Rescue also competed in a 20-minute game of 1- and 2-point shots. The police officers jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but, without substitutes, they gave up a 9-3 run to the squad of firefighters. That streak included the matchup's first three, longer 2-point makes.
The contest continued to a 11-all tie before BPD earned the 12-11 victory.
In a second, 10-minute contest, the officers won decisively, 7-2.
A “Fall Brawl” 3-on-3 tournament is tentatively scheduled for September. For information, go online to blair3on3.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.