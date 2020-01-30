2020 Hoop Scoop

Junior High Girls Basketball Recap

West Harrison

1-23-2020 @ Charter Oak

West Harrison 26 Charter Oak-Ute 32

WH Scoring: Maclayn Houston 18; Tylar Stirtz 6; Leah Frink 1; Jaysa Lawrenson 1.

Hawkeyes Record: 0-3.

1-24-2020 @ Missouri Valley

West Harrison 9 Missouri Valley 18

WH Scoring: Tylar Stirtz 4; Jaysa Lawrenson 3; Devyn Harris 2.

Hawkeyes Record: 0-4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.