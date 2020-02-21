Elizabeth Joy Marie Mether and Jamison William Rae Harrison, both of Missouri Valley, were married on Friday, Jan. 3, at the Logan Community Center in Logan. Pastor Chris Coolman performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride was escorted down the aisle by her birth parents and her adopted father.
The groom's brother, Cruize Harrison of Persia, was the ring bearer.
The bride's home church leaders, Tom Allen of Logan, Dave Burmeister of Logan, and Rod Hunter of Mondamin, prayed over the couple during the ceremony.
Tom Allen spoke at the wedding, along with Chris Coolman of Logan.
A reception was held at the Logan Community Center following the ceremony.
Elizabeth is a 2012 graduate of Sunset Ridge Academy (home school) near Moorhead. Jay is a 2013 graduate of Sweet Springs High School in Sweet Springs, Mo.
Parents of the bride include birth parents, Jerry and Bev McCreary of Harlan and adoptive parents, Richard and Tammi Mether of Moorhead. She is the granddaughter of Don Mether of Logan and the late Jane Mether, and Tom and Janiece Rau of Shelby.
Jamison is the son of Jeff and Jamie Harrison of Persia, and the grandson of Donna McDowell of Council Bluffs and the late Jack Harrison, the late Laura Hall, and the late James Sanders, all from Sweet Springs Mo.
