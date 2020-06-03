A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Missouri Valley City Park on Monday, May 25, to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony, which was closed to the public due to COVID-19, included a 21-gun salute by veterans of the Eugene M. Gallup Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #9731 and the Julius F. Muller American Legion Post #337, as well as playing of “Taps.”

