Kendy Kube
Fourth-grade teacher, Arbor Park Intermediate School
More about Kendy
Hometown: Crofton
Residence: Blair
Education: 2019 graduate of Morningside College
Family: Parents, Kevin and Janita; siblings, Elizabeth and Taylor
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
As a little girl, I had a lot of teachers who helped me grow in my learning. Seeing how they helped me inspired me to want to do the same for young students.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I cannot wait to get to know my students and build those relationships.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
• I am obsessed with popcorn.
• When I was little, my siblings and I shaved rabbits.
Kelly Storjohann
Fourth-grade teacher, Arbor Park Intermediate School
More about Kelly
Hometown: Blair
Residence: Blair
Education: 2000 graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha
Family: Husband, Mike; children, Eric, Kenzie and Tucker
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I have always enjoyed spending time with children. I was a substitute teacher for Blair schools for approximately 15 years and a preschool teacher and director for three years. I love watching them grow throughout the years and cherish the relationships and bonds I have made.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am truly looking forward to meeting my students. I am excited to see familiar faces from preschool and form new relationships with others.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
While substitute teaching, I was also an activities director for a nonprofit organization called PPA. The organization held social activities, academic night classes and health classes for intellectually disabled adults.
Nicole Cloudt
Fifth-grade teacher, Arbor Park Intermediate School
More about Nicole
Hometown: Harvard
Residence: Kennard
Education: Undergraduate at Midland Lutheran College, graduate at Doane College
Family: Husband, Jason; children, Norah, 15, Judson, 10
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I come from a long line of educators. I believe that education, specifically public education, is the backbone of our society. I want to be involved in that process. I want to make a positive difference for my students as well as the vocation of education.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am looking forward to building meaningful relationships with my students, their families and my fellow educators.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I previously taught sixth grade in Omaha Public Schools.
Maggie Swenson
Second-grade teacher at Deerfield Primary School
More about Maggie
Hometown: Hooper
Residence: Hooper
Education: Logan View Public Schools, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Family: Parents, Dave and Nola Swenson
Who or what inspired to you to become a teacher?
When I was a senior in high school, I was a TA for a fourth-grade classroom. They helped me to pursue teaching from the joy of seeing them grow in their learning.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am most looking forward to having my own classroom and getting to see my students grow.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
While I was at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I was a member of the Big Red Express Pep Band and Cornhusker Marching Band.
Carly Miller
3-year-old preschool teacher, Deerfield Primary School
More about Carly
Hometown: Blair
Residence: Blair
Education: Graduated from Blair High School in 2009, graduated from Buena Vista University in 2014
Family: Husband, Caleb Miller; son, George, 1
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I am extremely inspired by all of the great educators I was exposed to over the years, as well as the many family members I have in education.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Returning to Blair and embracing the community that helped shape who I am.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I have done the Okoboji Winter Games Polar Plunge two times. Brrr.
Ben King
School psychologist, Otte Blair Middle School, Arbor Park, North and South primary schools
More about Ben
Hometown: Lynch
Residence: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Education: Hastings College, University of Nebraska at Omaha
Family: Children, Liam, 8, Grace, 4, Oakley, 2
Who or what inspired you to become a school psychologist?
My teachers in high school and a love for working with children.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Meeting new staff, parents and students.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I can juggle.
Victoria McNamara
English and theater teacher/director, Blair High School
More about Victoria
Hometown: Omaha
Residence: Omaha
Education: 2018 Wayne State College graduate
Family: Parents, Julie and Mark; siblings, Casslyn, Jillian and Andrew
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My mom and grandma were teachers and I have always felt a calling to teach. I chose my field because I love to bring books and plays alive whether that be in the classroom or on the stage.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am most looking forward to meeting everyone and getting rolling with the year. I have some great things planned for both the classroom and the theater.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
• I broke my toe a week before school started.
• I may or may not be addicted to coffee.
• I am very passionate about education and excited to get this year started.
Paxton Sternberg
Special education teacher, Blair High School
More about Paxton
Hometown: Blair
Residence: Blair
Education: Bachelor's degree in K-12 special education, Wayne State College
Family: Parents, Eric and Danielle Sternberg; siblings, Parker and Presley
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I've always enjoyed helping people and like to see people reach their goals.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Working with an amazing staff and students.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I teach English to Chinese students online.
Cody Petersen
Special education teacher, Blair High School
More about Cody
Hometown: Neola, Iowa
Residence: Blair
Education: bachelor's degree from University of Nebraska at Omaha, master's degree from Chadron State
Family: Wife, Ashlei; children, Ridlei, 4, Madden, 4, and Daxton, 2
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I had a few great teachers in high school that made me want to choose this path.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Getting to know the students and getting settled in.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I'm helping with the ninth grade football team.
