Nichole Niebur
Computer science
Hometown: Omaha
Residence: Omaha
Education: I'm a degree collector! I have a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bellevue University, a Bachelor of Science in Education as well as a Master's of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from Peru State College, and recently earned my Master's of Science in Computer Science from UNO.
Family: I have two children. Cole is 18 and is heading off to UNL for his first year of college, while my daughter, Emilie, is 15 and a sophomore at Burke High School.
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I worked in finance for 13 years before becoming a teacher. During the Great Recession, my position was downsized and I was forced to look for a new opportunity. My favorite tasks in all my previous positions was teaching/training and I decided to use this opportunity to pursue a career I would actually enjoy.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I'm building a new program from scratch! I'm looking forward to meeting the students, finding out where their interests lie and creating as many classes to meet those interest as I can.
What's something people might not know about you?
While I'm a big-city Omaha girl, my family is from small towns. My parents grew up in Pender and Bancroft.
Miranda Weingaertner
First grade
Hometown: Blair
Residence: Omaha
Education: Northwest Missouri State University
Family: Husband, Collin; puppy, Barley
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
Ever since I was a little girl, I have wanted to be a teacher. I would play school for hours and hours with anyone who would listen. Growing up I have had teachers in my life who have led me to where I am now and taught me that being a teacher goes way beyond academics.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am looking forward to meeting all of the students and their families and coaching the dance team. I am also looking forward to forming relationships with my students, dancers and coworkers.
What's something people might now know about you?
I taught second grade in Omaha Public Schools for two years.
Adolph Shepardson
7-12 physical education
Hometown: Sturgis, S.D.
Residence: Blair
Education: Bachelor's degree from South Dakota State University, master's degree from University of South Dakota
Family: Wife, Ally; daughter, Stevie, 3; son, Davis, 2
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My teachers and coaches growing up. I love kids. I love to learn and pass it on.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Hopefully a return to normal (somewhat) classes and activities. Just building relationships with our students.
What's something people might not know about you?
I'm named after my grandfathers.
Kimberly Pace
Seventh and eighth grade English, drama coach
Hometown: Fort Calhoun
Residence: Fort Calhoun
Education: Bachelor's degree in speech communication from University of Nebraska at Omaha; master's degree in education from Grace University, Omaha
Family: Six children and three daughters-in-law
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My passion for learning inspired me to become a teacher, so I can instill in my students their own love for learning and exploring. Additionally, I enjoy working with young people and want to challenge them to reach their full potential and provide love and support to them along that journey.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am most looking forward to building relationship with my new students.
What's something people might not know about you?
Some people might now know that my rap name is KP Sugar. From time to time, to avoid monotony in my direct instruction, I put on my rap hat, pull out my microphone and compose some rhymes to perform in class.
TJ O'Connor
High school science
Hometown: North Platte
Residence: Bennington
Education: Bachelor's from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, master's in administration from University of Nebraska at Kearney
Family: wife, Sarah; sons, Brecken, 8, Eli, 6, and Isaac, 1; daughter, McKinley, 4
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I had great teachers and coaches growing up. My high school football coach and high school principal gave me inspiration to get into education because of the relationship that I had with them and how they helped me grow into a better person and continue to serve as mentors to this day.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am looking forward to getting to know more of the kids and continuing to have my family and I become more immersed in the community. The most important thing to me is relationships and I look forward to building more of those with the students, staff and community.
What's something people might not know about you?
I'm a pretty open book.
Max Smith
Sixth grade
Hometown: Crete
Residence: La Vista
Education: Elementary education degree from Peru State College
Family: dad, Jody Smith; mom, JoAnne Smith; sister, Hillary Hanagian; brother, Marcus Smith
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My teammates in the TeamMates program. They opened my eyes to the possibilities of becoming a teacher. It was a joy to work with them and it was a rewarding experience. It helped me to choose my educational and career path.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am looking forward to building a relationship with my students and the community. With this year being how crazy it is, the relationships built will be a major key component in the students' progression this year.
What's something people might not know about you?
I enjoy traveling outside of the United States and learning about different cultures.
Lacey Sears
Third and fourth grade special education
Hometown: Norfolk
Residence: Omaha
Education: Bachelor's in psychology, minor in Spanish from Hawaii Pacific University, master's of education in special education from Grand Canyon University
Family: husband, Rob; son, Spencer, 2
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
As a child, I loved to play school with my friends. In high school, I visited an Autism classroom and loved the experience. I initially went to school for psychology to be a counselor, but after taking an educational psychology class, I changed my mind. After earning my bachelor's degree, I worked with children with Autism as a therapist for four years. This is what finally inspired me to go into special education.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
This is my first year at Fort Calhoun, so I am excited to meet all of my students and families and get to know them better.
What's something people might not know about you?
I am fluent in speaking Spanish and I have lived in four different states: Nebraska, Hawaii, Arizona and Colorado.
Sydney Schulenberg
Second grade
Hometown: Omaha
Residence: Omaha
Education: University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Family: Mother: Linda, Father: Gary, Sister: Cassie, Brother: Cory, Dogs: Zeus and Aspen.
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I had always had a feeling I wanted to be a teacher. I fully decided it was what I wanted to do when I started volunteering with my church’s Vacation Bible School! I absolutely loved teaching the kids music and spending time with them. I also had plenty of teachers, such as my theatre teacher in high school, that helped me grow into the person I am today and I decided my dream was to do the same for other kids.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
As a first-year teacher, I am so excited to finally have my own classroom! I cannot wait to build connections with this wonderful community and help the students through this crazy time! I am so excited to help my students grow in so many ways both academically and mentally.
What's something people might not know about you?
I am a first-year teacher! I graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May 2020 and applied to Fort Calhoun after hearing wonderful things about it from my brother-in-law. I am so honored to be able to begin my career in such a loving place as the fort!
