Amber Leifeld
Kindergarten teacher
More about Amber
Hometown: Omaha
Residence: Fort Calhoun
Education: Bachelor's degree in speech-language pathology, master's degree in early childhood education.
Family: Husband, Jeremy;daughter, Reagan, 3, and son, Parker, 8 months.
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I was inspired to be a teacher through the teachers I had in school growing up. I had one specific teacher in elementary school that told me I would I make a good teacher someday. After being told that, I have always felt confident in my decision to help children find their path in life.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am looking forward to feeling like a part of the community I live in.
What's something people might not know about you?
I love running and peanut butter M&Ms.
Whitney Hodson
Second-grade teacher
More about Whitney
Hometown: Blair
Residence: Blair
Education: Bachelor's of science in education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Currently working toward a master's in curriculum and instruction at Wayne State.
Family: Husband, Adam; son, Tucker,1; and two dogs, Daisy and Bailey.
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My first grade teacher, Mrs. Bensen, inspired me to become a teacher. I always recall the things she did to make learning fun and engaging.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
One thing that I am looking forward to most is being back in the Fort Calhoun community and meeting my new second-graders.
What's something people might not know about you?
One thing people might not know about me is that I enjoy hunting and fishing with my husband, Adam.
Jackie Beckmann
4-6 grade special education teacher
More about Jackie
Hometown: Woodbine, Iowa
Residence: Bennington
Education: Dana College for elementary and special education.
Family: Husband Joe; daughter, Rayne, 9, son, Beau, 8, and daughter, Olivia, 6.
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My first grade teacher was so amazing! I wanted to be just like her! She was enthusiastic, creative, and made learning so much fun! To this day, I still remember the amazing things we did with Mrs. Moore’s in first grade. I wanted to pass on the gift of the love of learning that she passed onto me.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am looking forward to helping shape the future of Fort Calhoun! To be able to make an impact on the pioneer students, and be a part of this big family at the "Fort" has been a goal of mine since I finished student teaching 13 years ago.
What's something people might not know about you?
In my free time I love to paint. I paint wooden door hangers for fun and do lots of other crafts too! I also am completely in love with our 9-month-old puppy, Diesel, who is an English mastiff and weighs 100 pounds already.
Molly Burbach
K-2 music teacher and elementary para-educator
More about Molly
Hometown: Carroll
Residence: Hooper
Education: Wayne State College
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My grandpa was a music teacher for over 50 years, and he inspired me to become a teacher. I saw the joy he received from this profession, and now I am experiencing it as well.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am looking forward to getting to know my students, and creating music with them. I am also looking forward to working with the other staff members, and getting to know the community.
What's something people might not know about you?
I love animals.
Joseph Yun
Sophomore English, creative writing and composition, contemporary literature, world history and world geography teacher
More about Joseph
Hometown: Mankato, Minn.
Residence: Omaha
Education: Bachelor of arts in English from Minnesota State University, master of arts in teaching, 5-12 grade endorsement from Drake University.
Family: Wife, Kristin, and golden retriever Henry
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
After a pair of formative positions as a special education paraprofessional and administrative assistant, I recognized that I wanted to lead a classroom. My educational mentors and colleagues in Denver, Colo., and West Des Moines, Iowa, developed foundational student relationships, which elevated the achievements and aspirations of each student. I want to recreate these experiences by being an active and positive participant in the lives of students.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am looking forward to immersing myself in the "Fort" culture. I feel that Dr. Johnson, Principal Green and the staff of FCCS has developed an incredible learning environment, which values respect for everybody that walks through the doors and keeping the students' best interests in focus. As a new teacher, it is hard not to look forward to learning of the Fort Calhoun way alongside the student learning in the classroom.
What's something people might not know about you?
When I participate in long-distance running races, I run as a sponsored athlete for a company named Nomi. They are a fresh fruit and oat bar company based out of Minneapolis. While being a "sponsored athlete" sounds cool, my role is minimal. I wear their shirts, and they put me up on their advertisements.
Sara Gross
Ninth grade English, applied communications, multicultural literature and speech and drama sponsor
More about Sara
Hometown: Omaha
Residence: Omaha
Education: Metropolitan Community College (2007-2009). Bachelor's in education with endorsements in English and inclusive practices through University of Nebraska at Omaha (2009-2015). Instructional Technology Leadership Program through Omaha Public Schools and UNO (2018-2019).
Family: Husband, Andrew, and dogs Jack, a 12-year-old chihuahua and Jack Russell mix, and Luna, a 1-year-old beagle. Two nephews and one niece.
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I am not exactly sure what inspired me to become a teacher. Ever since kindergarten, I knew this was my calling. At first, I believe my main reason for wanting to become a teacher was because I loved to write on the chalkboard. As I grew older, I knew this was the career for me because of the teachers I had and my love for helping other people. I love helping young people to set and achieve their goals.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am so excited to meet all of my students and help them to become successful adults. I am also thrilled to be working in such a friendly community that shows so much support for education.
What's something people might not know about you?
I am obsessed with Harry Potter. I've read the stories more times than I can remember. I quote The Office too much. It is my favorite show and I re-watch the entire series every summer.
Ashlie Nelson
High school science and health science teacher
More about Ashlie
Hometown: Creighton
Residence: Fort Calhoun
Education: Bachelor's of science in education from UNO in 2006 and master's of science in educational leadership from UNO in 2013.
Family: Husband, Kolby; daughters, Maelie and Kamie, and son, Grady.
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
Randy Kliment, my high school teacher who taught biology and anatomy and physiology, was my inspiration for becoming a science teacher and continues to be my inspiration each and every day. Mr. Kliment works so hard and has an amazing passion for education. When in high school, I strived to do my very best in his classes, and I felt welcome as soon as I passed through the doorframe. As a ninth grader, he took me and a classmate under his wing as wrestling statisticians. Being affiliated with the wrestling team and what that stood for made me so proud and taught me many valuable lessons about grit. He is one of kind.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
This year, I am looking forward to being on a team of amazing adults, sharing my knowledge and love for science with students and working in my home community of Fort Calhoun. Someone needs to pinch me because I still cannot believe that I have been given this opportunity to make positive differences in such a wonderful place.
What's something people might not know about you?
In order to save a few bucks, my family (husband, three children and one 60-pound dog) and I lived in a camper for 103 days while waiting for our home to be built back in 2014. #laundromat #closequarters #whatisprivacy
