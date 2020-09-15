The Blair Police Department has a new certified officer.
Jacob Flynn, who was sworn in in March, completed his training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center. He graduated Aug. 21.
Flynn, a 2013 Blair High School graduate, is the son of Scott and Carrie Flynn. He has two brothers, Jordan and Jalen.
Flynn previously worked for the City of Blair with the street department before becoming a police officer.
Why did you want to become a police officer?
I guess it's not something I really felt that I wanted to do, it was something I had to do. I always felt a strong connection to service. I joined the National Guard to protect my country and state and why not break it down a little bit smaller and join the City of Blair.
Why did you want to work for the Blair Police Department?
I was already working for the street department. I had applied to other places, but I never got accepted. I applied for Blair. It's a small town that I grew up in, that I like, that I know. It fit.
What is it like for you to serve the community you grew up in?
It's interesting. People will talk to me. My family has been around here for a long time. They'll always ask which one are you. … There's a strong connection with the community.
What is the most difficult part of your job?
In some cases, it is the fact that I'm a Blair kid. I grew up here with the last name of Flynn. It can be difficult.
What do you like most about your job?
I like the people that I work with. They are always willing to help out if I don't understand anything. They're professional and polite in all manners.
