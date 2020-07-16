Harrison County H 30 accident
One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday just on the Iowa side of the Missouri River bridge.

 Joe Burns

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies and Missouri Valley Rescue responded to a single vehicle accident at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Blair bridge.

According to the accident report, Dickie Beck, 78, of Blair was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 30 into Iowa.

Witnesses told investigators that Beck’s 2012 Chevy Malibu was swerving all over the highway and had barely missed a head-on collision with a westbound vehicle.

At that point, Beck’s vehicle left the roadway to the south, rolled and came to rest on its wheels more than 220 feet from where it left the roadway.

Beck was conscious and informed a witness that he is diabetic. He was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Nebraska Medicine by a medical helicopter.

Beck was cited for failure to maintain a lane of travel and failure to use safety restraints.

Washington County sheriff's deputies assisted at the scene.

