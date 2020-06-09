Memorial Community Hospital and Health System is partnering with the Air National Guard and Three Rivers Public Health Department to host drive-through COVID-19 testing.
The test times and dates are:
• 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday
• 4 to 6 p.m. Friday
• 4 to 6 p.m. June 17
Those being tested should turn right onto North 22nd Street from Wright Street. Look for signage and arrows for Test Nebraska between First Lutheran Church and Blair Clinic parking lots.
Additional testing will be 8 a.m. to noon June 20.
For that testing date, participants should turn right on North 20th Street from Wright Street. Drive through main hospital parking lot toward the hospital main entrance. Look for signage and arrows for Test Nebraska.
Those interested in having a test must register at www.testnebraska.com/en. Once registered, you will receive an appointment to come to the Blair test site located at MCH&HS. Patients will be notified of their test results per text/email within approximately 72 hours of the test.
