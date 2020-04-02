Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS) has set up a COVID-19 hotline for community members to call if they are concerned and have questions.
The triage line will provide guidance and direction for symptoms and will provide answers to questions. The number for the COVID line is 402-426-1689. This number will have a clinic person available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
Information is also available by dialing 211 or visit Three Rivers Public Health Department website at threepublichealth.org or the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services at dhhs.ne.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.