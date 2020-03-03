As officials see growing indications the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, is spreading, Karen Amsberry, infection preventionist at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS) says people here shouldn't panic.
“Any time you deal with something that is unknown, the fear factor is off the charts,” she said. “I think that's where we're at. But a lot of time in medicine, everything is unknown and you learn and people's responses are different.”
Coronavirus, Amsberry said, isn't new.
“That is something that has been out there before. It can range in severity from a mild cold to a very severe respiratory pneumonia,” she said.
COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus, which also caused SARS and MERS. Symptoms of coronavirus include coughing, fever and shortness of breath. There is no defined treatment for the virus.
“It's symptomatic treatment, you're going to treat the symptoms. Coughing, fever, respiratory support if needed,” Amsberry said. “A lot of times with these types of viruses, just like the flu, the secondary viruses likely jump in like bacterial pneumonia or things like that that require antibiotics. The virus itself is not going to be affected with an antibiotic.”
But the virus isn't the biggest threat here.
“Right now, the flu is a much bigger threat in our immediate region,” Amsberry said. “In the U.S., the flu is a bigger threat.”
The precautions for both infections are the same — washing your hands often with soap and water; avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; stay home when you are sick; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
MCH&HS prepares for situations like infectious diseases “routinely ongoing, nonstop basically,” Amsberry said.
“It's called an emergencies operation plan,” she said.
The plan encompasses everything from bioterrorism to mass casualty accidents to infectious diseases.
“The hospital per se is constantly reviewing and updating and going through mandatory training and additional training,” she said. “Obviously, when you have a new threat out in the public, it gives everybody a little bit more due diligence to look into their plan and each department looks at their responsibility and what they would do if. We do a lot of what-if planning.”
The Centers for Disease Control is planning for the worst-case scenario for coronavirus.
“Unfortunately, there is probably going to be more cases, I think. The CDC thinks that, too,” Amsberry said. “They think that as this grows, any respiratory virus that we are faced with has a high potential for transmission.”
“We'd rather plan for that and be pleasantly surprised then be short handed or short supplied and not have a plan in place when something were to happen,” she added.
As of Monday, more than 3,000 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide.
In the U.S., two deaths were reported over the weekend. There are 87 confirmed cases in the U.S, according to the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.