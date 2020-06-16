A long line of cars wound through the parking lot at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS) on Friday as dozens of people waited to be tested for COVID-19 at one of the many Test Nebraska sites around the state.
MCH&HS and Three Rivers Public Health Department worked together to bring the testing to Washington County. Testing began last Tuesday and will continue from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and June 24.
During the first testing event last week, 28 participants signed up with around 16 tested. On Friday, 60 people had signed up.
In a press release, Terra Uhing, Three Rivers executive director, said widespread testing is a proven, effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19, and it provides the crucial data needed to track the spread of the virus.
Those wanting to be tested for the virus need to complete a brief assessment at testnebraska.com to determine if they can be tested. The assessment includes basic questions.
“They're really opening up those questions so we can get more people tested,” said Karen Amsberry, infection preventionist at MCH&HS. “At first, it was very specific. You had to meet very stringent criteria. That's no longer the case. They're really opening it up to how you feel, what do you think and not just yes or no because we don't know sometimes.”
Amsberry said people can be tested more than once. There is no charge to be tested.
“This is a point in time test, it's not a definitive test,” she said. “This week could be one, you could go out and spend some time doing anything over the weekend, feel at risk and you're welcome to sign back up again. There is no limit to how much we can test.”
Participants will be notified of their results by email within 72 hours. Results will also be shared with Three Rivers Public Health, which will try to trace the source.
“They're going to contact the patient and ask those basic questions and try to pinpoint where any hot spots may be cooking or brewing. Or asymptomatic people are they carriers, are they infectious or are they not,” Amsberry said.
