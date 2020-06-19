Employees at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS) took their care for patients a step further and participated in a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Tuesday.
The American Red Cross began testing for COVID-19 antibodies Monday through the blood, platelet and plasma donations. Those who donate will find out their test results in seven to 10 days through the Red Cross blood donor app or donor portal at redcrossblood.org.
The testing is for a limited period of time and will be offered for the next few months.
Shaelee Luebbe donated blood for the first time.
“I know it makes a really big difference and there's been a blood shortage,” she said. “The antibody testing is a good resource to know if it's been present in your blood.”
Michael Kuhr said he donated because "it's the right thing to do."
"I know they're always in short supply," he said. "They should test for antibodies all the time."
Karra Chipman has donated several times and appreciated the antibody testing availability.
"I think it's really cool since you don't know if you've come in contact with it," she said.
The Red Cross requires donors to wear a face covering or mask while at the blood drives and social distancing, among other precautions.
