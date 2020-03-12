Though local cases of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, are unknown of at this time, Karen Amsberry, infection preventionist at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS), said hospital staff has been working behind the scenes on an emergency operation plan before the pandemic was declared.
"We are looking at our incident command center, fine tuning it for anything that might come through," she said. "We are really looking at that to make sure we're ready to help the community."
Amsberry said they are asking the community with general questions about COVID-19 to call 211, or consult the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services or the Three Rivers Public Health Department websites.
Those who have symptoms or feel they've had exposure should call their providers or call MCH&HS, which is setting up a triage line.
"We want to emphasize the difference between general information to use online access and those numbers to free up our clinical patients," Amsberry said. "Accurate information is vital to keeping calm. Three Rivers, the state department of health and the CDC are the most accurate and reliable sources at this time."
Amsberry said a lot of people in the community are scared and worried and have questions that need to be addressed.
"Fear is an issue right now and concern for those with respiratory symptoms," she said. "We are asking if you're symptomatic and if you have traveled, to call before you come in if you are having symptoms. That way we can prepare, and streamline you, and protect you and our staff."
MCH&HS is asking anyone with respiratory symptoms to no longer visit patients and have suspended community events through April 15, including the lunch and learn, tai chi, and senior exercise classes.
"In a few days, we will have a designated triage room set up with clinical staff if people need face to face, the triage will be at the Blair Clinic entrance," Amsberry said. "We will update our website as information changes. Be diligent, stay home if you're sick, wash your hands. Stay calm and prepare."
Amsberry emphasized looking out for each other.
"Even if you feel like it's not a big deal for your situation, please be mindful of those in the community it would be a big deal for," she said. "Any people you can protect, please keep them in mind. “
City, county taking precautions
The City of Blair and Washington County officials are also taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Brenda Wheeler, Blair City Clerk, said city staff is doing the normal things and have supplies on hand, such as hand sanitizers and wipes.
"We have a no handshaking policy," she said. "Money handlers are to make sure after each touching they wipe down the counter.”
Employees who are sick are being asked to stay home.
"It's hard to tell our employees to work from home," she said. "We are trying to make sure everyone has what they need.”
Capt. Aaron Barrow of the Blair Police Department said officers are taking precautions to protect themselves as they often are dispatched to people's homes.
“The officers are mostly aware of those types of problems, so they try to take care of themselves,” he said. “We find ourselves in situations frequently where there are communicable diseases or a pathogen. We are trying to use common sense and use the guidelines that Three Rivers has been providing us.”
The department is also making hand sanitizer, gloves and masks available to its staff.
The Blair Public Library and Technology Center has limited what can be checked out.
"The main thing we are doing now is to remove the toy library and not allowing those items to go out at this point in time," Wendy Lukert, programming librarian, said. "We are making a more conscious effort wiping down all the computer stations multiple times a day."
Lukert said programming at the library will continue.
Washington County Clerk Barb Sullivan said the county has posted signs on the entrances of the courthouse. Masks are available at the treasurer's office.
"We had a meeting with office heads regarding best practices," Sullivan said. "Hand washing for 20 seconds, covering your cough, cleaning workstation areas and door handles. If you are sick at all stay home."
As the primary election approaches, Sullivan said they are gearing up with more poll workers on hand in case people get sick or aren't comfortable working at the polling places.
"We want to remind folks that absentee voting is available," she said. "We are taking applications now for the primary. You can pick up forms at our office once early voting starts.”
Jail screens inmates, limits visitors
Washington County Jail Administrator Capt. Rob Bellamy said jail staff has been working diligently to educate themselves and have put in place a number of practices and protocols to limit exposure to the virus.
Every inmate will be screened upon arrival for symptoms of the virus — fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Employees and inmates will also be screened daily.
“Visitors to the jail are not being permitted entry, we are suspending fingerprinting services for the public and encouraging people needing vehicle inspections and those applying for firearm certificates to wait until the situation subsides,” Bellamy said. “Inmate visitation through the glass separated visitation is permitted, however, we are discouraging people from visiting solely for out of the abundance of caution for everyone's personal well-being and the safety of our staff and facility's inmates.”
Bellamy said they have also been in contact with all of the facilities currently housing Washington County inmates — Antelope County, Butler County, Nebraska Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and York Facility for Women. They have discussed protocols and have developed plans to limit cross contamination between facilities.
Staff members are also disinfecting and sanitizing common areas in the facility.
Blair Family YMCA steps up cleaning
The Blair Family YMCA is taking precautions to ensure the safety of its facility.
In an email to members, CEO Brandon Palmer said the Y is prepared and will continue to research information from local health officials.
“We are increasing our facility custodial staff through the day(s) in addition to increasing our sanitation/disinfectant supplies,” he said. “We are diligent in our recommended staff training in order for all of us to continue to provide a safe and healthy environment for our members and guests.
Hand sanitizer stations will continue to be provided through the facility. Additional stations will be added as needed. Disinfecting wipes will also be available.
“We will continue to encourage good hygiene and self-care for members, guests and staff,” Palmer said. “We are asking everyone to please consider their health, health of others at the Y by staying home if feeling ill or a family member is feeling ill.”
