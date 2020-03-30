Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS) announced a partnership with Senior Life Solutions, which will be located on the hospital’s main campus in the former Home Health office at 718 N. 21st St., just south of the emergency room entrance.
The program has been delayed due to necessary precautions that are being taken to keep patients, visitors and the community safe from COVID-19. Memorial Community Hospital and Health System will begin the program as soon as it is safe to do so.
MCH&HS Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient therapy program. Patients are typically seen in groups; however, they also provide individual and family therapy. Senior Life Solutions is designed to meet the unique needs of senior adults struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety, stress from age-related health concerns, or difficult life transitions such as the loss of a loved one. Individuals may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they are experiencing any of the following common indicators or triggers of depression and anxiety:
• Recently experienced a traumatic event
• Lost a spouse or close family member
• Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities
• Changes in appetite
• Difficulty sleeping
• Loss of energy
• Feelings of sadness or grief lasting more than two weeks
• Feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness
Following an individual assessment, patients meet up to three times per week in a supportive, encouraging group setting. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other healthcare professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of the seniors in our community.
Holly Mackie, Senior Life Solutions program director, is anxious to begin serving the senior residents in the community.
“Senior Life Solutions is an exciting program to offer mental health services to the seniors in our community and surrounding areas,” Mackie said. “Mental health is important at all ages and stages of life. Senior Life Solutions will provide much needed mental health services to the senior population.”
Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, the patient them self, or another healthcare professional. The Senior Life Solutions program is open to medicare beneficiaries, whether living at home or in a long term care facility, and is available in any of the communities that MCH&HS serves.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, Senior Life Solutions has been helpful in providing valuable information in the communities it serves. Along with MCH&HS, they are encouraging people to engage in meaningful, productive activities to help boost mood and maintain their overall emotional health and well-being.
“It is important to find ways to connect and engage in activities to help mitigate symptoms of anxiety and depression during this time,” Mackie said. “We put together these quick tips to share with our communities and hope they will encourage self-care and support.”
