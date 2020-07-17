Last month, the MCH Auxiliary announced it was canceling the annual Rummage Sale due to COVID-19 concerns.
Instead, the Auxiliary will host smaller sales to reduce some of the merchandise that fills the warehouse. The first event — a Back-to-School sale — is planned for Aug. 6-8 at the Blair American Legion, 103 S. 12th St.
“The Auxiliary Board recognizes many families utilize the Rummage Sale to clothe their children for the school year and get much needed school supplies,” a press release said. “The smaller location was chosen to help regulate the number of shoppers at one time and allow for cleaning.”
All shoppers will be required to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and children will not be allowed to shop.
The Auxiliary is considering hosting other smaller sales throughout the fall. Each area at the Rummage Sale, including women’s clothing, men’s clothing, shoes, etc. may potentially be included in the future sales.
For more information, please refer to the Auxiliary Closet on Facebook or call the store at 402-426-2030.
