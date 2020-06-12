The annual Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Rummage Sale will not go on as planned, organizers announced this week.
"It was a hard decision but necessary,"Auxiliary Board President Leslie Watts said. "It is disappointing we are canceling a longstanding tradition in our community but first and foremost are the health and safety of everyone involved and that's why we made this decision. We hope we can resume it again next year."
The event, held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in September, netted $58,483 in 2019.
"Things are different, but we don't know exactly what we are going to do, we don't have a plan yet," Watts said. "It was a difficult decision in a way because of the history and tradition, but under the circumstances it was the best decision. The hospital is behind us 100 percent."
Watts said, to her knowledge, the sale, which has taken place for 62 years, has never been canceled.
The event, Watts said, takes several months to put together.
"If we were able to put this together in four weeks we would wait," she said. "We do this for the community and also for the hospital and we have to be mindful of our affiliation with the hospital and follow the guidelines from the health organizations and State of Nebraska and it just doesn't make sense to do this right now."
Watts said they start organizing and getting things together in June.
"We had to make the decision now rather than wait and see," she said. "We will support the hospital with donations throughout the year, we just won't have the one big donation like before."
The proceeds from the rummage sale goes to a specific need of MCH&HS.
"There has been no decision on what the hospital needs," Watts said. "We start planning and then working with the hospital for what they need and haven't gotten that far. There won't be an earmarked donation from the rummage sale, but the thrift store raises money."
Some of the restrictions that have come with the coronavirus, including social distancing would not be possible at the fairgrounds.
"I know it won't be a popular decision with a lot of people but it will be popular with a lot of people and I'm confident it is the right decision this year," Kim Dutton, Auxiliary Thrift Store manager, said. "It would be impossible to do any kind of crowd control when you are running that many buildings at once. It would take so many more volunteers to do crowd control."
Dutton said they are looking at different options.
"I'm not sure what it looks like yet. It could be spread over a few months," she said. "I think it's a good solution to providing people with the sale in a different manner where we can control social distancing, people using sanitizer, an indoor and outdoor. I have visions of how to make it the safest we can."
Normally, the thrift store is closed for seven days while the rummage sale is in the works.
"We have to close our store because I have to take my employees over there to work," Dutton said. "This would be better in the fact that we could keep our store open, maybe get enough volunteers to man the smaller sales and it will make even more money for the hospital than having the store closed for seven days. We'd be able to keep it open. It could give us a lot of people that haven't shopped in the store."
Dutton said a majority of their volunteers for the event are over 70 years old.
"It's just going to look a lot different and that will definitely upset some people," she said. "I get that but I'm also looking at safety and keeping everyone healthy and well."
