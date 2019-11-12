Registration is now open for Metropolitan Community College noncredit classes held at the Blair Public Library, 2233 Civic Drive. The five-course lineup is part of MCC Continuing Education programming for the winter quarter.
Area residents will have the opportunity to learn more about holiday customs in the History of Christmas Traditions, offered 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14. Instructor Jamie Nestroyl will teach students the origins behind many of the traditions and rituals performed this time of year.
Used in many professions and industries, drone flying is increasing in popularity. Instructor Delores Oham will take students through the design, construction and flying techniques of quadcopter drones in Game of Drones, offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 8-22.
The winter quarter lineup will also feature professional development classes and cross-stitch design. For a full listing of courses or to register, visit mccneb.edu/ce or call 531-622-2400.
