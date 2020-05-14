The Iowa Beef Industry Council is pleased to announce that May is Beef Month in Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the May Beef Month proclamation in recognition of the importance of Iowa’s beef industry to the state’s economy. The Iowa Beef Industry Council is pleased to present the following proclamation.
Whereas Iowa is a major beef producing state with nearly 4 million head of cattle on January 1, 2020; and
Whereas the beef industry contributes greatly to our economy by generating approximately $4 billion in cash receipts for cattle and calves, equal to nearly 15 percent of all Iowa agricultural cash receipts; and
Whereas today's beef is a naturally nutrient-rich food providing protein, iron, zinc and B-vitamins with more than 30 beef cuts that meet the government’s definition for “lean”; and
Whereas Iowa is a leader in the export of value-added agriculture products, shipping high-quality Iowa beef to other countries around the world; and
Whereas there is an ever-increasing need for better understanding of the benefits that the beef industry provides to all Iowans.
Now therefore, I, Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa, do hereby proclaim the month of May 2020 as Beef Month in Iowa, and urge all citizens to appreciate the contributions Iowa’s beef industry continues to provide to our state.
