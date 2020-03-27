In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, MasterSingers Omaha has suspended all remaining events during our 2019/2020 performance season.
Events affected are:
• An Evening with Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim – Originally scheduled April 5.
• Adult Auditions – Originally scheduled April 6.
• The Beatles Vol. 2 – Originally scheduled June 7.
MasterSingers will be working with its venues and vendors to reschedule all of these events at a later time. Visit the website www.mastersingersomaha.com for details as they are announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.