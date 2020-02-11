Valley Lodge No. 232 officers for 2020 are, front row, from left, John Weatherwax, Senior Warden; Greg Anderson, Worshipful Master; Terry Bates, Junior Warden. Second row, Pat Guinan, Treasurer; David Livermore, Senior Deacon; Darryl Cleaver, Junior Deacon; Mike Hankins, Senior Steward. Back row, Fred Hoyt, Junior Steward; C. Ray Pike, Secretary; David Wilson Sr., Tyler.