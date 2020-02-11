Valley Lodge No. 232 A.F. & A.M. held the installation of the 2020 officers on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the Masonic Temple in Missouri Valley.
Officers for 2020 are:
• John Weatherwax, Senior Warden.
• Greg Anderson, Worshipful Master.
• Terry Bates, Junior Warden.
• Pat Guinan, Treasurer.
• David Livermore, Senior Deacon.
• Darryl Cleaver, Junior Deacon.
• Mike Hankins, Senior Steward.
• Fred Hoyt, Junior Steward.
• C. Ray Pike, Secretary.
• David Wilson Sr., Tyler.
Richard Rodewald was the installing officer with Delbert Headley, Installing Marshal. The installing Chaplain was Richard Reeh with Wilbur Busing as Installing Secretary.
Valley Lodge No. 232 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons was chartered in Missouri Valley on June 18, 1868, and has been an important part of the community since that date.
The first Lodge was located off of Fifth Street where the Post Office is now located. After another move on May 8, 1881, it was located at 308 E. Erie, the present location of the Lodge.
Valley Lodge supports the young people of the community by presenting scholarships to students from Missouri Valley and West Harrison schools and several other youth activities during the year. Donations are also made to the fire department, local food bank, and the Rand Community Center.
